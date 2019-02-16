West Sioux's Adam Allard, top, wrestles against Don Bosco's Daniel Kimball in the 120 pound Class 1A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel embraces head coach Clint Koedam after losing to Clear Lake's Eric Faught in the 132 pound Class 2A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Woodbury Central's Wade Mitchell, top, wrestles against Emmetsburg's Spencer Griffin in the 145 pound Class 1A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Woodbury Central's Wade Mitchell, right, celebrates his win against Emmetsburg's Spencer Griffin in the 145-pound Class 1A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Saturday.
Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck, left, wrestles against Union's Adam Ahrendsen in the 152 pound Class 2A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Sioux's Kory Van Oort, top, celebrates his win against North Linn's Brady Henderson in the 152 pound Class 1A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder, left, wrestles GT-RA's Treyton Cacek in the 170 pound Class 1A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes, left, wrestles Iowa Valley's Garet Sims in the 220 pound Class 1A championship match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
On Saturday, Allard faced Don Bosco’s Daniel Kimball, a state title winner in his own right, for the Class 1A 120-pound title. Allard showed why there’s been talk about him being a four-time state title holder.
Allard took Kimball down early and had a 6-0 lead by the end of the first period. Allard went on to win 8-1, claiming his third state title as a junior.
Allard became the 90th three-time state title winner in Iowa high school history and his mind is already on getting the fourth title next season.
“It feels great but I’m not done. I’m going to get that fourth title next year. That’s the ultimate goal,” Allard said. “I need to get that fourth title now. That’s my goal. I got my third title and now it’s get my fourth and go undefeated also.”
Allard finished the season with the most wins in Iowa, finishing with a 56-0 record to go along with his third state title.
“Every single state title I’ve gotten so far feels freakin’ amazing. It feels just as good as the last two,” Allard said. “I just go out there and wrestle hard every match. There’s not much of a secret, I just go out there and wrestle like I know how to wrestle and it will go my way.”
Allard wanted to show right away that he was the better wrestler in the match, getting a quick takedown on Kimball for a 2-0 lead.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight and I went out and fought and it went my way,” Allard said. “I know his game plan and wrestled him many times. He’s a neutral wrestler and very offensive. Fake, fake, fake. I feel I am good in any position.”
Kimball had no answer for Allard’s offense in the first period and the West Sioux junior had a 6-0 lead that he knew would hold up for the rest of the match.
“I knew if I stick to my offense and do what I do, I will beat him. That’s why I stuck to my offense and it worked for me,” Allard said. “That was very important getting my six early points. I got it done.”
Kimball did get an escape but that’s all he could manage as Allard went on to win 8-1.
Just like being a three-time champion this season, being a four-time champion will motivate Allard all of this offseason and during his senior season.
“It motivates me to go harder and push harder in practice,” Allard said. “That’s a small list that I would like to be a part of. That would be cool to be listed with those studs.