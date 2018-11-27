MOVILLE, Iowa – The Woodbury Central wrestling team tallied seven pins as the Wildcats defeated Sioux City East 50-30 in a quadrangular here Tuesday.
Beau Klingensmith (113), Casey Beaver (132), Nate Monahan (138), Wade Mitchell (145), Garrett Arment (160), Jim Moss (182) and Ty Dennison (195) each won by fall for Woodbury Central.
Sean Heeney (120), Alex Kleider (152), Dylan Harper (170), Coltyn Mann (220) and Patrick Conley (285) recorded pins for the Black Raiders.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 54, SIOUX CENTER 30: The Woodbury Central wrestling team had seven pins as the Wildcats defeated Sioux Center 54-30 on Tuesday in Moville, Iowa.
Christiaan Krueger (106), Brackett Locke (120), Tristan Jessen (126), Casey Beaver (132), Wade Mitchell (145), Garrett Arment (152) and Jim Moss (182) won by fall for Woodbury Central.
Ernesto Cardenas (160), Zachary Rozeboom (170), Chayce Hooyer (195), Adam Mohning (220) and Uriel Jara (285) scored pins for Sioux Central.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 56, AKRON-WESTFIELD 21: The Woodbury Central wrestling team registered six pins as the Wildcats defeated Akron-Westfield 56-21 on Tuesday in Moville, Iowa.
Tristan Jessen (132), Nate Monahan (138), Wade Mitchell (145), Garrett Arment (152), Jim Moss (182) and Ty Dennison (195) won by fall for Woodbury Central.
John Henrich (160), Logan Smith (220) and Taylor Heeren (285) scored pins for the Westerners.
EAST 48, SIOUX CENTER 36: The Sioux City East wrestling team recorded seven pins as the Black Raiders defeated Sioux Center 48-36 on Tuesday in Moville, Iowa.
Kaden Layne (106), Sean Heeney (120), Rafe McClendon (126), Johnny Gomez-Morales (132), Cole Wilcox (138), Alex Kleider (152) and Aman Dean (160) won by fall for East.
Avery Sandbulte (145), Zachary Rozeboom (170), Domonick Roskam (182), Chayce Hooyer (195), Adam Mohning (220) and Uriel Jara (285) each notched pins for Sioux Center.
EAST 60, AKRON-WESTFIELD 19: The Sioux City East wrestling team notched five pins as the Black Raiders defeated Akron-Westfield 60-19 on Tuesday in Moville, Iowa.
Logan Ebner (113), Cole Wilcox (138), Alex Kleider (152), Dylan Harper (170) and Dalton Dwyer (182) each won by fall for East.
Bryce Jurgensen (106), Aydin Dicks (126), Landyn Vossberg (132), John Henrich (160), Jacob Hankins (195) and Logan Smith (220) scored pins for the Westerners.
SIOUX CENTER 48, AKRON-WESTFIELD 30: The Sioux Center wrestling team notched six pins as the Warriors defeated Akron-Westfield 48-30 on Tuesday in Moville, Iowa.
Gabe Kempema (106), Ty Hulshof (160), Domonick Roskam (182), Chayce Hooyer (195), Adam Mohning (220) and Uriel Jara (285) each won by fall for Sioux Center.
Aydin Dicks (126), Landyn Vossberg (132), Kyle Welch (145), Garrett Rush (152) and John Henrich (170) each scored pins for the Westerners.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 58, WESTWOOD 24: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team recorded eight pins as the Warriors defeated Westwood 58-24 in a triangular on Tuesday in Sloan, Iowa.
Nate Curry (120), Dominique Hollowell (126), Jack Gaukel (132), Easton Graff (152), Matthew Headid (160), Bradyn Barclay (170), Logan Lower (182) and Gabe Warren (195) won by fall for SB-L.
Hunter Hanner (138), Zach Adams (220) and Trenton Dirks (285) scored pins for the Rebels.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 78, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team recorded 11 pins and won every match as the Warriors defeated Denison-Schleswig 78-0 on Tuesday in Sloan, Iowa.
Brayden Graff (113), Nate Curry (120), Dominique Hollowell (126), Marcus Headid (138), Corey Bates (145), Easton Graff (152), Bradyn Barclay (170), Logan Lower (182), Gabe Warren (195), Dustin Stowe (220) and A.J. Ellington (285) each won by fall for SB-L.
WESTWOOD 64, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 16: The Westwood wrestling team notched seven pins as the Rebels defeated Denison-Schleswig 64-16 on Tuesday in Sloan, Iowa.
Hunter Hanner (138), Francisco Rohner (145), Nathan Fylstra (152), Jarrett Drake (170), Steven Baker (182), Zach Adams (220) and Trenton Dirks (285) each won by fall for Westwood.
Hugo Medina (113) and Wyatt Kaub (195) both scored pins for the Monarchs.
HINTON 72, WEST 6: The Hinton wrestling team notched seven pins as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City West 72-6 in a triangular on Tuesday in Lawton, Iowa.
Chase Stabe (113), Aiden Christiansen (126), Teegan Tschampel (160), Douglas Gengler (170), Colin Hartman (195), Thomas Bishop (220) and Uriel Santoyo-Limon (285).
HINTON 64, LAWTON-BRONSON 12: Kyle Brighton and Thomas Bishop (220) both won by fall as the Hinton wrestling team defeated Lawton-Bronson 64-12 on Tuesday in Lawton, Iowa.
Brock Mitchell (132) and Cody Feddersen (182) both recorded pins for Lawton-Bronson.
WEST 36, LAWTON-BRONSON 30: The Sioux City West wrestling team defeated Lawton-Bronson 36-30 on Tuesday in Lawton, Iowa.
West did not record any pins but the Wolverines won six matches.
Matt Peters (126) and Jacob Rader (220) both won by fall for Lawton-Bronson.