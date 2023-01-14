Woodbury Central wins Western Valley wrestling title; Hinton captures Le Mars Invitational

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central won the Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament Saturday as the Wildcats crowned three individual champions.
Woodbury Central finished the two-day tournament with 214 points, ahead of second-place West Monona's 201.5.
Kingsley-Pierson was third with 180 points, and Westwood came in fourth at 176.5.
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto/Charter Oak placed fifth with 167 points, followed by Ridge View (95); OABCIG (78) and Lawton Bronson (60.5).
Woodbury Central's champions included Ryder Koele at 145 pounds, Zack Butler at 152 and Kyan Schultzen at 170.
Westwood, West Monona and MVAOCOU also had three first-place winners.
Westwood's winners were Jesse Burton (106); Owen Scott (120); and Jackson Dewald (195).
West Monona's champions were: Evan Meadows (138); Kaden Broer (160) and Brayden Tew (220).
MVAOCOU's title winners were: TJ Nutt (126); Kolby Scott (182) and Jace Henderson (285).
Below are results of the championship matches.
106
Burton (Westwood) 18-6, over Myles Beck (OABCIG) 18-4, (Dec 6-0)
113
Gavin Wiig (Kingsley-Pierson) 24-3, over Jaxon Prichard (Westwood) 19-5, (MD 10-2)
120
Scott (Westwood) 18-5, over Peyton Koster (Kingsley-Pierson) 15-11, (Fall 5:36)
126
Nutt (MVAOCOU) 23-2, over Levi Haggin (Kingsley-Pierson) 20-8, (MD 14-1)
132
Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) 27-2, over Brand Beaver (Woodbury Central) 25-4, (Dec 6-3)
138
Meadows (West Monona) 28-5, over Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson) 24-7 (Dec 5-4)
145
Koele (Woodbury Central) 25-3, over Conner Jacobson (Ridge View) 19-6, (Dec 8-2)
152
Butler (Woodbury Central) 24-5, over Landon Veit (OABCIG) 18-5, (Dec 8-2)
160
Broer (West Monona) 29-1, over Max McGill (Woodbury Central) 26-1, (Dec 5-4)
170
Schultzen (Woodbury Central) 15-9, over Carter Struble (West Monona) 17-7, (Dec 8-2)
182
Scott (MVAOCOU) 25-1, over Blase Sanford (Woodbury Central) 8-4, (Fall 2:29)
195
Dewald (Westwood) 24-0, over Tanner Edwards (Ridge View) 18-5, (TF-1.5 2:18 (19-4))
220
Tew (West Monona) 23-7, over Lane Hanke (MVAOCOU) 15-10, (Fall 5:56)
285
Henderson (MVAOCOU), 19-5, over Jayse Anderson (Lawton Bronson) 17-10, (TB-1 5-1)
Le Mars Invitational
Hinton captured the Le Mars Invitational Saturday, compiling 202 points, 4 1/2 better than second place Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's 197.5.
Host Le Mars placed third with 171 points.
The fourth through 17h place finishes and their point totals included: Sioux Falls Lincoln (159); Sioux Center (105); West Sioux (96.5); Akron-Westfield (96); Sheldon/South O'Brien (93.5); AHSTW (85); Sibley Ocheyedan (74); Western Christian (65); Cherokee (63); Bellevue (60); Sioux City East (55); Sioux City North (40); Spirit Lake Park (39): Sioux City West (30).
Below are results of the championship matches
106
Josh Hoffman (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 20-2, over Evan Stahl (Hinton) 20-8, (Fall 1:03)
113
Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 24-1, over Gabino Vargas (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 21-6, (MD 8-0)
120
Tyler Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 22-6, over Gage Johnson (Cherokee) 14-10, (Fall 1:12)
126
Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-6, over Ethan Sachau (Hinton) 13-1, (Dec 6-4)
132
Kade Bauer (Sioux Center) 20-5, over Mark Gant (Hinton) 25-5, (Fall 1:31)
138
Dawson Beyer (Sibley Ocheyedan) 25-5, over Gage Morgan (Hinton) 22-7, (Fall 4:53)
145
Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 27-2, over Keegan Kayser (Le Mars) 19-10, (Dec 3-1)
152
Mikey Baker (West Sioux) 21-2, over Coy De Boer (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 22-2, (Dec 6-5)
160
Zach Strubbe (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 23-3, over Alex Allen (Le Mars) 22-6, (Dec 8-7)
170
Rylan DeGroot (Western Christian) 10-1, over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) 22-8, (Dec 9-3)
182
Jarrett Roos (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 25-0, over Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 24-4, (Dec 4-2)
195
Camden Feuerhelm (Le Mars) 22-5, over Ian Blowe (Akron-Westfield) 11-3, (Fall 3:25)
220
Ayden Hoag (Le Mars) 26-1, over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 31-2, (MD 12-4)
285
Michael Block (Sibley Ocheyedan) 29-2, over Jesue Garcia (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 20-9, (Fall 2:18)
East's Danny Cleveland was the highest finisher among the Sioux City's three public high schools, placing third at 113 pounds. Cleveland, a freshman, lost the third-place match by fall to Sioux Falls Lincoln's Hudson Cisar.