Woodbury Central wins Western Valley wrestling title; Hinton captures Le Mars Invitational

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central won the Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament Saturday as the Wildcats crowned three individual champions.

Woodbury Central finished the two-day tournament with 214 points, ahead of second-place West Monona's 201.5.

Kingsley-Pierson was third with 180 points, and Westwood came in fourth at 176.5.

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto/Charter Oak placed fifth with 167 points, followed by Ridge View (95); OABCIG (78) and Lawton Bronson (60.5).

Woodbury Central's champions included Ryder Koele at 145 pounds, Zack Butler at 152 and Kyan Schultzen at 170.

Westwood, West Monona and MVAOCOU also had three first-place winners.

Westwood's winners were Jesse Burton (106); Owen Scott (120); and Jackson Dewald (195).

West Monona's champions were: Evan Meadows (138); Kaden Broer (160) and Brayden Tew (220).

MVAOCOU's title winners were: TJ Nutt (126); Kolby Scott (182) and Jace Henderson (285).

Below are results of the championship matches.

106

Burton (Westwood) 18-6, over Myles Beck (OABCIG) 18-4, (Dec 6-0)

113

Gavin Wiig (Kingsley-Pierson) 24-3, over Jaxon Prichard (Westwood) 19-5, (MD 10-2)

120

Scott (Westwood) 18-5, over Peyton Koster (Kingsley-Pierson) 15-11, (Fall 5:36)

126

Nutt (MVAOCOU) 23-2, over Levi Haggin (Kingsley-Pierson) 20-8, (MD 14-1)

132

Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) 27-2, over Brand Beaver (Woodbury Central) 25-4, (Dec 6-3)

138

Meadows (West Monona) 28-5, over Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson) 24-7 (Dec 5-4)

145

Koele (Woodbury Central) 25-3, over Conner Jacobson (Ridge View) 19-6, (Dec 8-2)

152

Butler (Woodbury Central) 24-5, over Landon Veit (OABCIG) 18-5, (Dec 8-2)

160

Broer (West Monona) 29-1, over Max McGill (Woodbury Central) 26-1, (Dec 5-4)

170

Schultzen (Woodbury Central) 15-9, over Carter Struble (West Monona) 17-7, (Dec 8-2)

182

Scott (MVAOCOU) 25-1, over Blase Sanford (Woodbury Central) 8-4, (Fall 2:29)

195

Dewald (Westwood) 24-0, over Tanner Edwards (Ridge View) 18-5, (TF-1.5 2:18 (19-4))

220

Tew (West Monona) 23-7, over Lane Hanke (MVAOCOU) 15-10, (Fall 5:56)

285

Henderson (MVAOCOU), 19-5, over Jayse Anderson (Lawton Bronson) 17-10, (TB-1 5-1)

Le Mars Invitational

Hinton captured the Le Mars Invitational Saturday, compiling 202 points, 4 1/2 better than second place Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's 197.5.

Host Le Mars placed third with 171 points.

The fourth through 17h place finishes and their point totals included: Sioux Falls Lincoln (159); Sioux Center (105); West Sioux (96.5); Akron-Westfield (96); Sheldon/South O'Brien (93.5); AHSTW (85); Sibley Ocheyedan (74); Western Christian (65); Cherokee (63); Bellevue (60); Sioux City East (55); Sioux City North (40); Spirit Lake Park (39): Sioux City West (30).

Below are results of the championship matches

106

Josh Hoffman (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 20-2, over Evan Stahl (Hinton) 20-8, (Fall 1:03)

113

Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 24-1, over Gabino Vargas (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 21-6, (MD 8-0)

120

Tyler Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 22-6, over Gage Johnson (Cherokee) 14-10, (Fall 1:12)

126

Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-6, over Ethan Sachau (Hinton) 13-1, (Dec 6-4)

132

Kade Bauer (Sioux Center) 20-5, over Mark Gant (Hinton) 25-5, (Fall 1:31)

138

Dawson Beyer (Sibley Ocheyedan) 25-5, over Gage Morgan (Hinton) 22-7, (Fall 4:53)

145

Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 27-2, over Keegan Kayser (Le Mars) 19-10, (Dec 3-1)

152

Mikey Baker (West Sioux) 21-2, over Coy De Boer (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 22-2, (Dec 6-5)

160

Zach Strubbe (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 23-3, over Alex Allen (Le Mars) 22-6, (Dec 8-7)

170

Rylan DeGroot (Western Christian) 10-1, over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) 22-8, (Dec 9-3)

182

Jarrett Roos (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 25-0, over Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 24-4, (Dec 4-2)

195

Camden Feuerhelm (Le Mars) 22-5, over Ian Blowe (Akron-Westfield) 11-3, (Fall 3:25)

220

Ayden Hoag (Le Mars) 26-1, over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 31-2, (MD 12-4)

285

Michael Block (Sibley Ocheyedan) 29-2, over Jesue Garcia (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 20-9, (Fall 2:18)

East's Danny Cleveland was the highest finisher among the Sioux City's three public high schools, placing third at 113 pounds. Cleveland, a freshman, lost the third-place match by fall to Sioux Falls Lincoln's Hudson Cisar.