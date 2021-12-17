WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton dominates West Triangular

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team came out with a pair of big wins on Thursday night at the Sioux City West Triangular, as the Warriors took down Council Bluffs Lincoln, 74-0, and then thumped the Wolverines, 78-6.

The Warriors finished with seven pins against the Lynx, along with three wins by decision, one technical fall, and two wins by default.

The technical fall win was at 152 pounds, when SB-L's Zander Ernst defeat Lincoln's Jose Avalos by a 17-0 score.

Against the Wolverines, SB-L started the match with a pair of pins from Garrett McHugh at 182 and Reece Clausen at 195. West's George Deaye then pins Gael DeAnda-Ramirez in the 220 pound match, for the Wolverines only win of the day.

After that, the math was all SB-L. Ayden McRoberts pinned West's Tytan Webb at 120 pounds, and 132-pounder Noah Parmalee pinned West's Evan Tweet in 19 seconds. At 138, Ty Koedam came out with a win by fall over Calex Banta.

In the final three matches, SB-L's Zander Ernst, Zayvion Ellington, and Tyler Schenkelberg all won by pin.

West also lost its other match, a 54-24 defeat at the hands of Lincoln. The Wolverines earned wins from Julian Garcia and Hunter McHugh at 160 and 170 pounds. At 195, Julio Santos beat Alan Lopez by fall, and George Deaye won by default to give West an 24-0 lead.

But the Lynx swept the rest of the match, to win by 30 points. Lincoln wound up with six pins.

North splits home triangular

The Sioux City North High School wrestling team split its home triangular on Thursday night, as the Stars defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 48-29, and then fell to Le Mars, 66-12.

The Stars had five pins against Jefferson, including one at 145 from Logan Williams, who beat Caleb Doss in 51 seconds.

Le Mars dominated the night. In addition to the win over the Stars, the Bulldogs beat Jefferson, 70-12, with seven victories by fall.

West Lyon earns pair of wins at CL-GLR Triangular

The West Lyon High School wrestling team won two matches on Friday at the Central Lyon Triangular, as the Wildcats beat Okoboji/HMS 39-35, and then defeated Central Lyon/George Little Rock 37-36.

West Lyon had three pins against Okoboji/HMS, and clinched the win with a default win at 106 pounds for Brennan Boltjes.

The Wildcats then a one-point win of the night against CL/GLR, 37-36. The clinching win for West Lyon came at 126 pounds, when Gage Blauwet beat Regan Hasche of CL/GLR by a 14-5 major decision.

CL/GLR won its match over Okoboji/HMS, 38-37, as the Lions beat the Pioneers with three pins and a 14-5 major decision win by Trevoer Dieran at 195 pounds.

The clincher came in extra time, when 182 pounder Xaccai Ditsworth beat Tegan Hart by fall in 21 seconds.

Okoboji finished the night 0-2.

Spencer sweeps double dual

The Spencer High School wrestling team swept a double dual on Thursday at Western Christian High School, as the Tigers defeated Emmetsburg 36-32, and walloped Western Christian by a score of 63-12.

Spencer had three pins against the Wolfpack, along with a pair of decisions and eight wins by default.

Western Christian went 0-for-2, with its other match ending with a 62-12 loss to Emmetsburg.

Three wins for Kingsley-Pierson at Westwood meet

The Kingsley-Pierson High School wrestling team earned three wins on Thursday at a conference meet at West Monona High School, as the Panthers beat West Monona 39-38, defeated OABCIG 60-16, and then took down Westwood by a tally of 40-39.

K-P's Damon Schmid had three wins on the night, with a win by fall over Westwood's Liam Lamb in 44 seconds, as well as a pin over OABCIG's Beau Nieman at the 2:25 mark, and also beat Grant Russel of West Monona by a 23-7 technical fall at 145 pounds.

