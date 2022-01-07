WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, South Sioux win duals

Thursday night by a score of 64-15.

The Warriors started out the night by winning the first three matches.

Ty Koedam opened it by pinning Jaydon Palsma in 63 seconds at 138 pounds.

Then, 145-pounder Hunter Steffans pinned Matthew Vondrak in 3:24 and Zander Ernst won at 152 pounds with a 90-second pin.

The Warriors later ended the night with six straight wins. Sean Zimmerman, Ethan Skoglund, Cam Keokenchahn and Ayden McRoberts each won their matches by win of pinfall.

South Sioux 44, West Point-Beemer 33: The Cardinals closed out the night strong by winning the last six matches.

Niman Siidow started the strong finish by getting a 20-4 technical fall at 160 pounds.

Tony Palmer then pinned Nathen Kaup at 5:09 at the 170-pound match.

NIcholas Limon and Mwamba Ngeleka got pins at 195 and 285 to close the night.

Hinton Quad

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Hinton 33: The Nighthawks scored 24 straight points early in the match

Reagan Maassen started off the rally with a 4-minute, 37-second pin at 220 pounds over Bode Binneboese.

Luis Tomas also had a pinfall at 106 pounds during that run.

The Blackhawks scored 21 straight points after the Nighthawks’ rally. Three of those four wins were by pinfall.

Ethan Sachau won at 120 pounds in 2:46 over Angel Gasca. Gage Morgan (132) and MIchael Loutsch (138) also earned pins while Mark Gant won his 126-pound match 9-3 over Logan Siebrecht.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Hinton 30: The Lions started off the dual with a 24-point run.

Graham Eben started off the dual with an 8-6 win at 170 pounds, beating Jacob Bishop.

Evan Kruger then pinned Brooks Binnebosse in 2:38 at 182 pounds.

Trevor Dieren beat Bode Binnebosse in a 5-2 match at 195 pounds.

Hinton won the last two of three matches. Brogan Lake pinned Jayme Van Wyhe at 125 pounds in 3:01.

Then, Gabriel Anderson beat Spencer Sprock 11-4 at 160 pounds.

West Sioux 48, BHRV 28: The Falcons trio of Braden Graff, Cameron Clark and Drayven Kraft won all by way of pinfall.

Graff won in 86 seconds at 120 pounds, Clark in 43 seconds at 126 pounds, Kraft pinned Christian Buyert in 1:21 at 132 pounds.

MIkey Baker also pinned Diego Palma at 145 pounds in 32 seconds. Cullen Koedam also pinned his guy at 170 pounds in 4:38.

West Sioux 46, CL/GLR 36: The Lions started off on a 24-0 lead, but the Falcons won seven of the next nine matches.

The Falcons won six in a row in that stretch, including a Kraft major decision over Lane Kruger, a seven-second pin from Baker over Van Wyhe, and a 20-second pin from Clark.

Woodbury Central 56, OABCIG 21: The Wildcats led the Falcons 21-3 through the first five matches.

Ryder Koele and Tristen Jessen started off the dual with back-to-back pins at 132 and 138.

Zach Hemer (170), Landon Veit (145), Kaleb Taylor (285) and Myles Beck (106) had the wins for the Falcons.

Ridge View: Ridge View, meanwhile, played two close duals, and they both came down to the tiebreaker. The Raptors won in a 42-42 tiebreaker against the Falcons, while losing to the Rebels in a 39-39 tiebreaker.

Woodbury Central 51, Westwood 30: The Wildcats pinned each of their first five opponents to clinch the win over the Rebels.

Tristen Jessen pinned Derek Gilbert at 138 pounds in 1 minute, 44 seconds. Carter Black (145), Zack Butler (152), Max McGill (160) and Kaleb Brosamie recorded wins by fall.

Brosamie had the quickest pin in 23 seconds over Brandon Steinhoff during the 170-pound match.

Rebels 113-pounder Jaxson Prichard also recorded a pin over Avery Willer in 2:41.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 48, Cherokee 30: Four of the Braves’ wins came by pinfall.

Those four Braves were Wyatt Johnson (126), Colin Pick (145), Logan Allendar (152) and Colton Happe (195). Happe had the quickest pin, as he pinned Aiden Diem in 10 seconds.

Spencer 72, Cherokee 4: Pick avoided the shutout by winning by major decision 13-2 over Jackson Schultz.

Seven of the Tigers won by pinfall. Three of those wins came in less than 95 secdons. Kade Johnson had a 95-second pin at 138 pounds; Nelson Steece in 65 seconds at 195 and Logan Huckfelt at 220 in 40 seconds.

Spencer 51, E-LC 21: The Tigers won three of their first four matches by pinfall.

Levi Johnson did so in 3:27 at 120 pounds, Wyatt Heying in 2:51 at 126, and Kade Johnson in 3:38 at 138.

Pocahontas quad

Okoboji/HMS 69, East Sac 12: The co-op between the Pioneers and Hawks won three of the last four matches by way of pinfall.

Tyce Hanson did so at 113 in 2:37, while Dylan Jones pinned his opponent at 120 in 3:16 and Alex Rouse won in 3:26 at 126.

Okoboji 57, Manson Northwest Webster 20: The most consecutive matches the Pioneers won was three, and that came early in the dual thanks to two forfeit wins.

Pocahontas then beat Okoboji/HMS 40-35.

MVAOCOU meet

Kingsley-Pierson 42, MVAOCOU 36: The dual came down to the 132-pound match, and K-P’s

Tyler Orzechowski took care of business with a 3:07 pin over Kane Boyle.

Carson Seuntjens also won late with a 9-2 decision over T.J. Nutt at 126 pounds.

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Lawton-Bronson 24: The Panthers won the last five matches, including a 14-3 major decision at 113 from Peyton Koster and a 2:22 pin at 132 from Orzechowski.

West Monona-Whiting 54, MVAOCOU 24: West Monona-Whiting won the first three matches all by way of pinfall from Grant Russel, Carter Struble and Clyde Hildreth.

West Monona 67, Lawton-Bronson 12: The Spartans scored 46 early points to beat the Eaglegs.

Matt Peters and Megaeska Kalskett pinned their opponents for the Eagles.

Girls

West-Point Beemer 36, South Sioux 27: The Cardinals led 27-20 at one point, but West Point-Beemer won the last four matches to take the win in South Sioux.

South Sioux led 21-6, thanks to wins from Yohaly Quinones (165), Zulema Godinez, Melissa De La Torre (235) and Koral Carrillo-Paniagua (107).

Adilene Delgadillo pinned Cloe Mandel at 120 pounds in 91 seconds.

