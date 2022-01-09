WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Rollin Dyer Invitational

ATLANTIC, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team came away with another Rollin Dyer Invitational win on Saturday, hosted by Atlantic.

The Warriors did so closely, though, as they beat Underwood 199.5 to 195.5.

SB-L had eight of its wrestlers who finished in the Top 3, and it also had three champions.

The three Warriors who came away with individual titles were Ethan Skogund at 106 pounds, Bo Koedam at 126 and Zander Ernst at 152.

Skoglund’s title match was a close contest, as he won 2-1 over Hudson Loges of Blair thanks to a two-point reversal in the third period.

Koedam beat Bondurant-Farrar’s Maximus Riggins in a 5-1 final match, handing Riggins his second loss of the season.

Ernst went to the finals thanks to two pins and a 25-10 technical fall, and in the final match against Maddox Nelson of Underwood, the Warriors 152-pounder won 11-4.

The other five Warriors who placed in the Top 3 were: Noah Parmelee (132), Ty Koedam (138), Hunter Steffans (145), Ty Schenkelberg (160) and Sean Zimmerman (285).

Alta-Aurelia and Denison-Schleswig were also at the Dyer Invitational.

For Alta-Aurelia, Zach Erpelding earned the second-place spot at 220 pounds. He received a bye in the first round, then pinned his first two opponents to get to the title match.

Glenwood’s Trent Patton beat Erpelding in an 11-6 match in the championship.

Kaden Stites placed sixth at 160 pounds.

Monarchs 195-pounder Jaxson Hildebrand also was a runner-up at the 195-pound class. Hildebrand lost by pinfall from Glenwood’s C.J. Carter in 5 minutes, 41 seconds.

East Invitational

The Black Raiders were able to win two duals on Saturday at their home tournament.

After losing to Bishop Heelan 58=21 and to Norfolk 72-9, the Black Raiders beat West 60-18 and Storm Lake 46-30.

In the win over the Wolverines, East got wins by pinfall from Luke Brockelsby at 132 and Vincent Pomerson at 138.

West also recorded a pair of pins toward the end of the dual. Wolverines 195-pounder Julio Santos beat Chris Sanford in 5:04, then Kaden Buss pinned Mitchell Paronto in 2:15 at 285.

Against Storm Lake, Jadyn Friedrichs pinned Christian Rogue in 95 seconds at 126, while Brockelsby and Pomerson added another pinfall to their day against the Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes won four straight matches toward the end. Edgar Barriero started off the rally with a 34-second pin on Paxton McCaslen at 160 pounds.

David Santos, Dwaune Dykes and Cole McAtee also won by pinfall for the Tornadoes.

Cameron Buchanan ended the dual with a pin in 1:15 at 220.

West also competed against Heelan, Norfolk and Storm Lake, but the Wolverines lost all three of those duals.

The Crusaders won three of their four duals. After losing 49-24 to Norfolk, Heelan won against East (58-21), West (63-9) and Storm Lake (57-12).

Sir Brandon Watts faced four opponents on Saturday, and he beat all four of them.

He started his day off by pinning Devan Schmit in 3:22 at 138 over Norfolk’s Devan Schmit.

Then, Watts pinned Pomerson when the Crusaders faced East.

Watts was then one of four Crusaders to wrestle against West, and he defeated Calex Banta in a 1:22 pin.

Watts also pinned Storm Lake’s Edwin Vasquez in 1:26.

Sheldon Duals

The home Sheldon/South O’Brien co-op team won three out of five duals on Saturday, and its last dual gave it a 3-2 record on the day.

The Orabs beat Western Christian 60-8 to end their portion of the day. The Orabs had three straight pins in the middle of the dual, led by 170-pounder Jarrett Roos. Roos pinned Lucas Kooima at 170 pounds in 26 seconds, then 182-pounder Landon Sietstra pinned Kessler De Groot in 1:42, and Zach Brinkman won in 57 seconds by pinning Jesse Ney in 195 pounds.

The Orabs also held on to beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 36-34, and Sioux Central 65-18.

Sioux Center won three of its four matches, beating the Rebels (49-18), Midgets (39-35) and Sheldon/South O’Brien 42-36.

Ethan Hooyer — the Warriors’ 285-pounder — wrestled against someone in all four of those duals, and he pinned all four of his opponents.

Western Christian 160-pounder Rylan De Groot won both his matches, a 19-2 tech fall over Jonathan Erbes of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and a 95-second pin over Sheldon/South O’Brien’s Jordan Jenness.

Winside Invitational

Winside won its home tournament with 172 points, edging Pender with 127.5 points.

Winside had five wrestlers who won in their respective divisions.

Korbin Carlson was the only wrestler in his division at 113, thus winning the bracket.

Jacoby Mann got a major-decision victory in the championship match, beating Winnebago’s Adain Robles 12-1.

Maddox Magwire scored 26 points and a first-place win for Winside at 138 pounds. He beat Pender’s Zach Randall with a 8-6 decision.

Art Escalante won at 145 pounds, beating Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Conner Hochstein with a pin in 1:18. Gabe Escalante won the 160-pound division, and in the final, he beat Patrick Vinson of Osmond with a 29-second pin.

Pender’s second-place team finish featured Jacob Bruns willing his class at 182 pounds. Bruns pinned two of his three opponents.

One of those pinfalls came in the championship, getting Cale Schwer in a 63-second pinfall.

Randall and Mitchell Kelly also placed second at 132 pounds.

Ponca was fourth as a team with 87 points, while Hartington Cedar Catholic was tied for seventh with 59 points.

Winnebago scored 40.5 points, good for 12th.

