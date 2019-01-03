COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa —Sergeant Bluff-Luton rolled in both of its duals on Thursday, beating Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 69-12 and defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55-15. Those two dual victories helped Sergeant Bluff-Luton lock up the Missouri River Athletic Conference dual title this season.
It is the third time in the last four seasons the Warriors finished the season as the MRAC dual champions. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the dual titles in 2016-17 and 2015-16, also.
The Warriors won the first 10 matches against Abe Lincoln. Nate Curry (120 pounds), Jack Gaukel (132), Corey Bates (145), Bradyn Barclay (170), A.J. Ellington (285) and Braden Graff (113) all won by fall. Isaac Bryan won his match by decision at 138 pounds.
The Warriors jumped out to a 23-0 lead on Thomas Jefferson. Curry, Gaukel, Bates and Easton Graff (152) all won by fall and Braden Graff and Blake Liebe (160) each won by technical fall.
The new Predicament rankings were released on Thursday. Braden Graff is ranked No. 8 at 113 pounds, Gaukel is No. 2 at 132 pounds and Easton Graff is No. 1 at 152 pounds in Class 2A.