'You’ve got to be gritty:' West Sioux wrestling earns tight first round win over Missouri Valley

DES MOINES– In wrestling, the smallest moment can make the biggest difference.

On Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, West Sioux came out with a razor-thin 40-39 victory over Missouri Valley in the first round of the state duals tournament.

The match ended in a 39-39 tie after Missouri Valley 195 pounder Gage Clausen came out with a pinfall victory over Juan Topete of West Sioux, but the Falcons won by criteria. With identical numbers of pins and total wins, the win came down to most first-match points scored, with the Falcons coming out on top, 15-12.

It was an at-times frustrating win for West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort, who said that there were several matches that the Falcons left some points on the table. In spite of that, he complimented the performance of several of his underdog wrestlers, such as 285 pounder Keegan McMillan and 138 pounder Zach Finzen.

“You come to Des Moines, and you’ve got to wrestle the matches,” Van Oort said. “There is going to be a winner and loser. Unfortunately, we lost a few that I thought we should’ve won. It may be frustrating, but we’re advancing into the top four, and we’ve got to focus on the next dual.”

After falling behind 21-0 to start the match, the Falcons chipped away at the Big Reds’ lead, thanks to three straight pins from 120 pounder Braden Graff, 126 pounder Cameron Clark, and 132 pounder Drayven Kraft.

Those falls pulled the Falcons to within three points, at 21-18. But the Big Reds responded with a pinfall victory from Riley Radke over West Sioux’s Zac Finzen.

145- pounder Mikey Baker pulled the Falcons back to within three points, 27-24, with a pin victory at 3:07 over Missouri Valley’s Andrew Bowman.

The Big Reds went back in front at 152 pounds with a pin from Ben Hansen over Ty Kennedy, but the Falcons finally took the lead after back to back to back victories from No. 2 ranked 160 pounder Cullen Koedam, Javier Mora at 170, and Carson Lynott.

Koedam won by pin over Cody Gilpin to make it a 33-30 match, while Mora’s 3-1 win tied the match at 33-33.

Senior Carson Lynott finally put West Sioux on top at 182 pounds, quickly pinning Missouri Valley wrestler Owen Town for a 39-33 Falcons’ advantage.

In the final match of the morning, Gage Clausen, ranked No. 9 at 182, wrestled at 195 pounds against West Sioux Juan Topete. After two minutes and 35 seconds of competition, Clausen finally pinned Topete, deadlocking the match at 39-39.

Following a brief conference at the scorers table, West Sioux was awarded the victory by criteria I, the officials awarded the win to West Sioux based on criteria I, sending them to the state duals semifinals against No. 2 seeded Lisbon, which won its first round dual over No. 7 Wilton. 66-12.

While the Falcons emerged with the win, it was a closer match than its wrestlers had hoped for.

“I feel good,” Mikey Baker said. “It was a little closer than we thought it would be, or than it should’ve been, but we’re just moving on to the next round.”

Baker’s win improved his season record to 48-0 on the season, and his pinball victory was one of six for the Falcons.

For Baker, the Falcons’ ability to come back from a 21-0 hole was never in doubt.

“We all know that our middle weights are pretty tough and we could always make that comeback,” Baker said. “There have been duals this season that we’ve been down 24-0, and most of the time we’ve come back and won.”

One match that made a big difference for West Sioux was at 138, when Zach Finzen earned the first takedown for the Falcons. Though he eventually lost by pin to Radke, those two points were crucial. Had the Big Reds scored first, they would’ve won the match, and West Sioux would be headed to the consolation bracket.

To Van Oort, the close match is a valuable lesson for his boys.

“We talked about that. You’ve got to be gritty, every first point matters, and every point you save,” Van Oort said. “If you give up a tech fall, that is better than giving up a pin. If you give up a major, it’s better than giving up a tech fall. We talk about that a lot in practice, that we’ve got to wrestle six minutes hard, at times we’ve got to learn to wrestle better third periods.”

“I’m just really proud of our kids. In the postseason, you’re either winning or losing, and you’re either advancing our you’re not, and we’re advancing, so I’m pretty excited for our kids, and looking forward to this bout with Lisbon, and what can happen there.”

West Sioux will wrestle Lisbon at 1 p.m.

