The Wynot volleyball team advanced to the Class D2 state tournament by knocking off Muellen 25-17, 25-20, 21-25-25-11 on Saturday.
Whtiney Hochstein led Wynot with 13 kills and four solo blocks and Edyn Sudbeck had 10 kills, 23 assists and 14 digs. Emersyn Sudbeck had 11 assists and Kaitlyn Heimes had five kills and three aces. Katelyn Heine had five kills and 17 digs and Michaela Lange had 23 digs. Shaelee Planer had nine kills and 12 digs and Karley Heimes had seven kills and 12 digs. Noelle Wieseler had 14 digs.
Wynot is the No. 2 seed going into the state tournament and plays Sacred Heart had 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic qualified for the state tournament in Class D1 and is the No. 6 seed. Cedar Catholic plays CWC at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Wayne qualified for the C1 tournament and is the No. 4 seed. Wayne plays Broken Bow at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.