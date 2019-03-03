Wynot’s depth and defensive pressure helped build a cozy lead, but the finish was anything but comfortable for the Blue Devils.
The No. 6 Blue Devils, who led 30-16 early in the third quarter, held on for dear life down the stretch, dodging a long three-point heave by Falls City Sacred Heart’s Rachel Magdanz as time expired, to earn a 39-38 win in the Class D-2 state championship game Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was Wynot’s seventh girls state basketball championship, and denied the No. 2 Irish their third straight title.
Constant man-to-man pressure by the Blue Devils forced 20 Sacred Heart turnovers, but the Irish refused to go down without a fight.
Blue Devils coach Steve Wieseler said his team’s depth was pivotal in building the lead.
“We work on our depth, our bench all year long, last summer. We had a couple freshmen playing this year and three sophomores and five juniors. The biggest thing is you’ve got to trust the kids,” Wieseler said.
Karley Heimes led three Wynot players in double figures with 11 points. Katelyn Heine and Shaelee Planer each had 10.
Wynot (22-6) closed the first half on a 13-3 run to lead 25-13 at the break. Heine used a ball fake and drained a three at the buzzer to give the Blue Devils all the momentum heading to the locker room.
Irish coach Luke Santo felt the latter stage of the first half proved key.
“I thought the second quarter is where it got away from us when they had that big run and we couldn’t score and they hit that big shot before halftime that gave them some momentum,” Santo said.
Wynot would start the third quarter strong as a Heimes layup made it 30-16 with 5:50 left in the period. But the Blue Devils mustered only three field goals the remainder of the game as the Irish slowly chipped away at the deficit.
Magdanz would score seven of her game-high 12 points in the final quarter, including a pair of threes. The final one coming with a minute, and 30 seconds left to trim the lead to 39-36.
The Irish (25-4) forced a steal with 42 seconds left and executed a terrific baseline out of bounds play with 24 seconds remaining.
Danielle Bippes got loose on the far block and converted the layup as she was fouled. Bippes missed the free throw. Wynot would miss the front-end of a one-and-one, but the Irish turned it over in transition with 5.1 seconds remaining. Another free throw miss by the Blue Devils with 1.4 left led to Sacred Heart’s final desperation shot.
“They kept isolating that one side, trying to get their three-point shooter on a dribble drive and I just knew they wouldn’t go away,” Wieseler said. “We made some mistakes defensively and gave up a couple easy shots there and didn’t get a couple rebounds. It’s part of basketball … you learn from your mistakes. Got to get them a lot of credit because they didn’t go away.”