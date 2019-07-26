Dean Harpenau wanted something for this group of the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team that he never got in his playing days.
Harpenau’s group never strung together a stretch of success that the current group of Hawks have had. Sure enough, the Hawks accomplished getting to the Class 1A state tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
There aren’t any seniors on the baseball roster, which makes the accomplishment that much more impressive.
“There’s a lot more distractions than when I was a kid,” Harpenau, the Hawks’ coach, said. “There are cellphones and video games. What these guys are able to come together and do is amazing. Look at what we’ve done in basketball and football, and that’s been impressive as well.”
The Hawks will continue their impressive season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they face Martensdale-St. Mary’s at Principal Park in Des Moines. St. Mary’s owns the sixth seed, while Martensdale-St. Mary’s is the No. 3 seed.
Harpenau said after defeating Kingsley-Pierson at the East High School baseball field on Tuesday that he was happy to see something that he never accomplished when he played as a student-athlete in the 1980s.
Harpenau said there were many differences between the two eras. Baseball was more popular back then, and the competition was tougher back then.
“We’re just in a different culture and generation,” Harpenau said. “That makes us different, but our kids still accept that culture. They’ll still watch the game and study the game. They’re still students of the game. We’re a small, private school that really focuses on baseball. We have 60 kids in the high school, and almost every boy is out (for baseball).”
According to Remsen’s QuikStats roster, there are 26 boys -- eighth grade to six juniors -- who participated in baseball at the varsity level.
Every member of the Hawks have played in at least one game this season, and all but five have recorded an official at-bat.
That depth also helps on the pitching side. Remsen St. Mary’s has had 10 different players see mound time with Blaine Harpenau and Skyler Waldschmitt handling the majority of the pitching duties. More on them later.
Remsen’s 26-player roster is the deepest among the eight Class 1A state qualifying teams.
“I think it’s a brotherhood, and the kids work hard together,” Dean Harpenau said. “They come together easily.”
From a pitching standpoint, make no mistake about it, Blaine Harpenau and Waldschmitt are the two main forces.
Blaine Harpenau still is the state’s leader in strikeouts with 154, just five ahead of North Linn senior Jake Hilmer. The Hawks sophomore, however, is not the leader in the clubhouse in innings pitched, as he was earlier this month.
The new placeholder is Alburnett’s Keaton Parker with 82 ⅓ innings. Blaine Harpenau has recorded four fewer innings than the Pirates senior. The Pirates are also in the state tournament, as they are the No. 2 seed, and will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against South Winneshiek.
Should the Hawks win, they will face the winner of the Alburnett vs. South Winn game on Thursday.
Blaine Harpenau will get the ball on Saturday afternoon, and he’s no stranger to the Principal Park mound.
He pitched four innings in last year’s state quarterfinal loss to North Linn in a pitcher’s duel against Hilmer and Ryan Miller.
In 2017, Blaine Harpenau introduced himself to the Lynx by holding North Linn to one run in a state quarterfinal win. The Hawks then lost to Mason City Newman Catholic in the semifinals.
Blaine Harpenau threw just 89 pitches in the substate win over K-P, so he should be ready to roll on three day’s rest. Waldschmitt, who serves as Harpenau’s primary catcher, will also be ready to pitch if called upon.
“Blaine is the real deal,” said Brian Engleman, coach of fellow War Eagle Conference state-qualifier West Sioux. “He understands the strike zone. He can put the ball anywhere he wants to.”