ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Iowa wrestling tournament brings same energy, even in a pandemic

Clint Koedam was among the several Iowa high school wrestling coaches who were thankful just to have the state tournament held this week in Des Moines.

Even through a pandemic, the Iowa High School Athletic Association got the state meet in, during a school year where crowd sizes have been smaller and people have had to watch events from their phones or computers.

Koedam, North senior Nick Walters and Westwood sophomore Jackson Dewald all said the same thing this week: The state tournament had the same type of feeling, even with smaller crowds allowed in at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I think everyone is so excited to be in the venue, and to be competing against this high-level competition, and be happy to be even a state qualifier,” Koedam said. “The odd thing is when you’re on that floor, when you see the fans, they’re all spread out, and it makes it seem like the place is full. I just think they’re just so thankful to be here at a three-day tournament.”

The excitement when a wrestler wins a semifinal, the noise might not have been the same, as Koedam pointed out, but one thing stayed the same: That noise likely came from your hometown, and that’s what makes it special.

Dewald smiled when he saw and heard fans from Sloan, for example.