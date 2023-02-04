CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Hinton got off to a fast start against No. 1 seed Don Bosco, but eventually succumbed to the defending Iowa Class 1A champions in the first-round of the state duals tournament Saturday morning.

Hinton's Ethan Sachau and Mark Gant recorded pins in the first two matches to give the Blackhawks a 12-0 lead over the Dons, producing thunderous cheers from the large throng of Hinton fans at the Xtream Arena.

Sachau won by fall over Payton Regenold at 126 pounds at the 4:50 mark and Gant pinned Ty Christensen at 132 pounds at the 4:34 mark.

The Dons came roaring back, winning the next six matches, three by falls, one by a technical fall and another in a major decision, to take a commanding lead.

Bode Binneboese broke the scoring drought for the Blackhawks at 195 pounds over Emerson Hahn, scoring the lone point with an escape late in the match.

The Blackhawks capped off the opening round with a fourth victory, as 126-pounder Nicholas Lindley pinned Cinnik Yoder at the 5:02 mark.

"There's no shame in losing to a team like Don Bosco," Hinton head coach Casey Crawford said. "They're the top team in the state for a reasonm. We just stress being who we are and doing what we do and fighting as hard as we could fight. I think the kids did that. We won four matches and I thought we were competitive and a bunch of other matches so yeah, there's nothing to hang our head over."

Don Bosco 54, Hinton 21

126 - Ethan Sachau (Hinton) over Payton Regenold (Don Bosco) Fall 4:50

132 - Mark Gant (Hinton) over Ty Christensen (Don Bosco) Fall 4:34

138 - Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Gage Morgan (Hinton) Maj 12-3

145 - Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) over Tommy Tanner (Hinton) TF 17-2

152 - Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) Fall 1:50

160 - Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) Fall 1:11

170 - Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) Dec 3-2

182 - Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) Fall 1:14

195 - Bode Binneboese (Hinton) over Emerson Hahn (Don Bosco) Dec 1-0

220 - Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Reese Stokes (Hinton) Fall 1:09

285 - Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) over Garrett Divis (Hinton) Fall 1:11

106 - Blake Irvine (Don Bosco) over Evan Stahl (Hinton) Fall 0:49

113 - Cole Frost (Don Bosco) forfeit

120 - Nicholas Lindley (Hinton) over Cinnik Yoder (Don Bosco) Fall 5:02