CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Hinton's first appearance at the school's first state wrestling duals got off to a rocky start Saturday.

The Blackhawks lost in the opening round No. 1 seed Don Bosco, and then lost their first consolation match to Wapsie Valley.

The dual losses sent Hinton to the seventh place match against Emmetsburg Saturday night at Xstream Arena in Coralville. Results of that match were too late for The Journal's print deadline.

Hinton, the lowest seed in the Class 1A field, got off to a fast start against the defending state champion Don Bosco.

The Blackhawks' Ethan Sachau and Mark Gant recorded pins in the first two weight classes to give the Blackhawks a 12-0 lead over the Dons, producing thunderous cheers from the large throng of Hinton fans.

Sachau won by fall over Payton Regenold at 126 pounds at the 4:50 mark and Gant pinned Ty Christensen at 132 pounds at the 4:34 mark.

The Dons came roaring back, winning the next six matches, three by falls, one by a technical fall and another in a major decision, to take a commanding lead.

Bode Binneboese broke the scoring drought for the Blackhawks at 195 pounds over Emerson Hahn, scoring the lone point with an escape late in the match.

The Blackhawks capped off the opening round with a fourth victory, as 126-pounder Nicholas Lindley pinned Cinnik Yoder at the 5:02 mark.

"There's no shame in losing to a team like Don Bosco," Hinton head coach Casey Crawford said. "They're the top team in the state for a reasonm. We just stress being who we are and doing what we do and fighting as hard as we could fight. I think the kids did that. We won four matches and I thought we were competitive and a bunch of other matches so yeah, there's nothing to hang our head over."

Hinton won five matches in the first consolation against Wapsie Valley.

Jackson Kounkel and Gabe Anderson both won by fall at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.

Gant pulled out a 3-2 decision at 132 pounds, and Tommy Tanner earned a 6-4 decision at 145 pounds.

Don Bosco 54, Hinton 21

126 - Ethan Sachau (Hinton) over Payton Regenold (Don Bosco) Fall 4:50

132 - Mark Gant (Hinton) over Ty Christensen (Don Bosco) Fall 4:34

138 - Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Gage Morgan (Hinton) Maj 12-3

145 - Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) over Tommy Tanner (Hinton) TF 17-2

152 - Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) Fall 1:50

160 - Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) Fall 1:11

170 - Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) Dec 3-2

182 - Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) Fall 1:14

195 - Bode Binneboese (Hinton) over Emerson Hahn (Don Bosco) Dec 1-0

220 - Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Reese Stokes (Hinton) Fall 1:09

285 - Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) over Garrett Divis (Hinton) Fall 1:11

106 - Blake Irvine (Don Bosco) over Evan Stahl (Hinton) Fall 0:49

113 - Cole Frost (Don Bosco) forfeit

120 - Nicholas Lindley (Hinton) over Cinnik Yoder (Don Bosco) Fall 5:02

Wapsie Valley 46, Hinton 21

132 Mark Gant (Hinton) over Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) Dec 3-2

138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Gage Morgan (Hinton) Dec 9-4

145 Tommy Tanner (Hinton) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Dec 6-4

152 Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) Fall 4:44

160 Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:43

170 Gabe Anderson (Hinton) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) Fall 4:50

182 Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) Dec 6-5

195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Brooks Binneboese (Hinton) Fall 4:57

220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Reese Stokes (Hinton) Fall 1:14

285 Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Garrett Divis (Hinton) Fall 1:25

106 Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Evan Stahl (Hinton) Maj 12-0

113 Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley) won by forefeit.

120 Nicholas Lindley (8-Hinton) over Brody Kleitsch (5-Wapsie Valley) Dec 5-1

126 Dawson Schmit (5-Wapsie Valley) won by forfeit.