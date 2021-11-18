High Drama: Omaha Lancers coach out, general manager; players considering boycott

OMAHA — High drama hit the Omaha Lancers hockey organization Thursday.

Multiple coaches resigned and players unanimously voted to boycott three weekend games in protest to management’s treatment of coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that do not seem to conform to United States Hockey League standards.

The Lancers, silent for hours Thursday after a World-Herald request for comment, then announced its second interim head coach in two days, and a separate Hockey Advisory Board designed to “provide strategic hockey advice to senior management from a detached and diversified perspective for a broad range of matters.”

It may not be enough to bring players back to the rink, suggested former Lancers assistant Tate Maris. Maris, the goaltending coach, resigned Thursday morning as he heard the tail end of an argument between the first interim head coach, Sean Walsh, and Lancers president David DeLuca.

Maris said the Lancers organization won’t be right until DeLuca and potentially an ownership group led by Anthony DiCesare are out. DiCesare brought in DeLuca, a former Las Vegas fire captain, to run the business office in 2017. DeLuca became team president in 2018. Neither DeLuca nor DiCesare responded to requests for comment from The World-Herald.

“This leadership group isn’t giving top players the resources they need to succeed,” Maris said.

The USHL, the nation’s top junior ice hockey league, released the following statement: "We are aware of the reports about the Omaha Lancers and are actively working to resolve this matter. We have standards we take seriously in order to provide the best possible experience for all players who participate in the USHL."

Maris said Cassidy — who led the team to an 8-4-2 record in his first 14 games as head coach — did the best he could to work through budget constraints set down by management.

The budget for buying hockey sticks was cut in half, Maris said. Team meals were inadequate. To cut costs, the team tried hiring a Lancer player host parent — known as a “billet” — to serve as equipment manager without getting paid. When that arrangement failed, Maris said the Lancers’ athletic trainer — who also resigned Thursday — had to take on the equipment role.

Multiple sources said these challenges wore on Cassidy as he tried to engage management on multiple matters, including a decision to not renew a contract to use video scouting software. Cassidy did not return a World-Herald request for comment.

Cassidy was told he was out on Nov. 9 during a meeting with DeLuca, Maris and two sources said.

But then the Lancers didn’t have enough coaches, so Cassidy returned to the bench last weekend and guided the Lancers to a sweep.

This week Cassidy met again with management. After a rambling conversation about an NFL game, according to a source, Cassidy pressed the issue of whether he's coaching this weekend.

That source said Cassidy was not given a definitive answer beyond being told not to return to the rink.

In a Wednesday email sent to billets, DeLuca said Cassidy “stepped down” as head coach. Two sources said Cassidy neither quit nor officially got fired.

A source said the Lancers offered the job to “four or five candidates." Gary Graham, of the Indiana Jr. Fuel U18 team, accepted the job Thursday on an interim basis. In a statement, DeLuca said Graham’s “vast experience” is “well suited” for the USHL.

It’s possible the Lancers’ new advisory board helps calm rough waters. Pat Dapuzzo, an NHL official for 25 years, will chair that board. Other members are Steve Hagwell, Lou Vairo, Charlie McAvoy, Adam Fox and Dan Marshall. Their goal, according to the Lancers, is to “provide experienced counsel to Omaha Lancers players, coaches and staff as they progress along their path in hockey.”

Big change can't come soon enough, Maris said.

“Kids shouldn’t have to deal with this,” he said.

