HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Kansas City edges Metros in Sunday shootout

SIOUX CITY — Colin Bachtle of the Kansas City Jets hit the clinching goal during the shootout period on Sunday at IBP Ice Center to beat the Sioux City Metros, 3-2.

The shootout went seven rounds, and the skaters who went in the first two rounds scored.

The two Metros who scored were Nathan Solma and Grant Harder.

Then, over the next four rounds, Sioux City goalie Lochlin Jackson kept the puck out of the net. He had 26 total saves.

Chase Mann led off the scoring during the first period at the 7-minute, 38-second mark. Joseph Hope and George Johnson had assists on Mann's goal.

The Jets scored two goals, giving them a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Then, in the third period, Johnson found Grant Harder on a power-play goal. The goal came at 13:27.

Late Saturday

Waterloo 5, Sioux City 2: The Black Hawks scored three times during the third period on Saturday inside Young Arena to get the win.

The Black Hawks led 2-1 at the beginning of the third period. Garrett Schifsky led off the three-goal rally by lighting the lamp at the 4:43 mark. Will Schumacher and Connor Brown had assists.

Mason McCormick then scored for the Black Hawks with his third goal of the season at 7:53, and Cooper Wylie capped off the win with a goal with 2 seconds left in the game.

For Sioux City, Nick Pierre scored in the second period. It came at the 10:04 mark, and Ben Doran had the assist.

It was Pierre's fifth goal of the season.

Then, in the third period, Leyton Stenman scored his first goal of the season with 58 seconds left.

Owen McLaughlin and Charlie Schoen each had assists on Stenman's goal. That was the 10th assist on the season for both skaters.

The Musketeers are home Wednesday against Fargo.

