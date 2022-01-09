HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Sioux City Metros complete 4-point weekend; Musketeers lose on Saturday

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros prep hockey team started out on a 3-0 lead, and that helped it beat Kansas City 4-2 Sunday morning at IBP Ice Center.

Nathan Solma picked up where he left off on Saturday, scoring the first goal of the day. The Bishop Heelan High School sophomore scored at the 4-minute, 8-second mark of the first period.

Chase Mann and Brenden Lynch had assists on the play.

Seregant Bluff-Luton's Caiden Patrick made it a 2-0 game for Sioux City, and he did so at the 6:14 mark. Karson Fitch had the assist.

Solma had the assist for the third goal, and it was scored by Chase Mann 16 seconds into the second period.

Mason City scored the next two goals. Sam Fabian scored a power-play goal at 10:58 of the second, then in the third, Jakob Myers made it a 3-2 game.

Just like on Saturday, the Metros ended the day on a short-handed goal. George Johnson was penalized for two minutes for tripping, giving the Mohawks their fourth chance with a one-man advantage.

Chase Mann didn't care about being short-handed. Mann scored with 4:12 left in the game, and Joseph Hope had the assist.

The Metros outshot the Mohawks 31-18.

Lochlin Jackson recorded 16 saves on 18 shots for Sioux City as the goaltender.

Late Saturday

Force 4, Musketeers 3: The Force scored two quick goals in the first six-plus minutes to set the tone on Saturday.

Bret Link had a hand in both of those goals. He had an assist on the game's first goal, scored by Charlie Lurie. That goal came 4:08 into the game.

Then, 2:05 later, Link put the puck past Alex Tracy, scoring his 11th goal of the season. Gustav Portillo and Charlie Lurie had assists on Link's goal.

Sioux City got on the board with 3:45 left in the first period. Grant Slukynsky scored his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Tabor Heaslip and Ben Doran.

The Musketeers scored the second goal early in the escond period. It came at the 5:22 mark, scored by Charlie Schoen.

It was Schoen's 14th goal of the season. Dylan Gratton and Owen McLaughlin had assists on the play. McLaughlin now has 19 assists on the season.

Fargo later scored two more goals in the final 10-plus minutes of the second period. Charlie Lurie's goal with 10:55 left was on a power play. Slukynsky was penalized for roughing.

Connor Welsh scored in the third period with 8:53 to go. Sam Deckhut and Luke Antonacci had the assists.

Despite the loss, the Musketeers out-shot the Force 33-14.

Tracy had 10 saves.

