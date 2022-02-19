Hockey roundup: Sioux City Metros dominate Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. — The Sioux City Metros co-op hockey team peppered the net on Saturday, beating Fremont 9-1 on the road.

The Metros scored three goals in each period.

Brenden Lynch had a hat trick and two of those goals came on a hat trick.

Lynch's first goal came on full strength, and it put the Metros on the board at the 5-minute, 58-second mark.

Then, after George Johnson scored the team's second goal, Lynch scored on a power play with 6:12 left in the period. Grant Harder had the assist on the play.

Colin Andre and Cash Frigge scored during the second period. Andre's goal, which was assisted by Nathan Solma, came during a power play.

Lynch's hat-trick goal came with 5:05 left in the period, and it was assisted by Harder and Chase Mann.

Solma, Harder and Drake Anderson scored in the third period.

The Metros outshot Fremont 54-14.

Lochlin Jackson had 13 saves.

Late Friday

Fargo 5, Sioux City 4: The Musketeers tried to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit, but fell short on the road.

Ben Doran put the Musketeers on the board with his fifth goal of the season, scoring at the 15:54 mark. Grant Slukynsky and Ben Steeves had assists on the play.

Steeves scored the lone goal during the second period, scoring at the 35-second mark. Doran had the assist there.

Owen McLaughlin and Nick Pierre scored early in the third period to actually give Sioux City its first lead, as Pierre took the lead at the 10:03 mark.

Fargo answered back with goals from Cooper Gay and Cole Knuble.

Both Musketeers goalies saw action on Friday, but Axel Mangbo took the loss. He had 27 saves.

Alex Tracy had a save.

