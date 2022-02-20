Hockey roundup: Sioux City Musketeers and Metros win on the road Sunday

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux City Musketeers are coming home with a four-point weekend.

After losing Friday night against Fargo, the Musketeers beat the Force 6-3 on Saturday and then defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

The Musketeers found themselves down 3-1 at the second intermission, but scored three straight goals to secure the road comeback.

Bennett Schimek got the comeback started by scoring at the 98-second mark of the period. Schimek got it while being on a 2-on-1 advantage, with Tabor Heaslip skating beside Schimek.

Schimek skated down the right side of the Muskies’ side of the ice, and fired a wrist shot past Noah Grannan.

Grant Slukynsky and Luke Antonacci had assists on the play.

Then, the captain tied the game less than three minutes later. Kirklan Irey scored the game-tying goal with 15:37 left to go in the game.

The Stampede turned the goal over behind the net. Nick Pierre was there to take control of the puck and passed it to Irey.

Irey was about 10 feet away from the net, and fired it past Grannan to tie the game.

It was Irey’s sixth goal of the season, while Pierre picked up his 11th assist.

Owen McLaughlin scored the overtime goal with three seconds left in the period.

The Musketeers were attacking the net, and Ralfs Bergmanis fell while passing the puck to McLaughlin, who was skating right down the middle.

As soon as he got the puck, McLaughlin went for the last-second shot, which he hit. Charlie Schoen also had an assist in the game-winner.

Sioux City outshot the Stampede, 27-22. Schimek had five shots.

Alex Tracy picked up the win, saving 19 shots in 64:57 of ice time.

Metros win, 11-2

The Musketeers weren’t the only hockey team to grab a win on Sunday.

The Metros scored five early goals to set the tone on the road. The Metros outshot Fremont, 61-8.

Chase Mann earned a hat trick, scoring twice in the first period and once in the third period. Mann’s third goal came on a power play.

Mann had a five-point game, as he also had two assists. Brenden Lynch also had five assists.

Grant Harder and Nathan Solma each scored twice. Solma scored both his goals in the second period.

Jack Sanderson was the goalie for the Metros, having six of eight shots.

