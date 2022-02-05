 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY ROUNDUP

Hockey roundup: Stars stun Sioux City Musketeers on Friday

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Musketeers on Friday were stunned by a last-second goal.

Lincoln defeated Sioux City 5-4 on Friday night at Tyson Events Center, as Lucas Wahlin put the puck through the net with nine seconds left that gave the Stars the win.

Thompson’s goal was his 10th of the season and it was assisted by Christian Kocsis.

The Stars outscored the Musketeers 3-1 throughout the third period. The Muskies held a close 3-2 lead at intermission, but the Stars quickly tied the game at the 2:04 mark on a Mason Marcellus goal.

Gleb Veremyev scored his eighth goal of the season that gave the Stars a lead at the 6:58 mark.

Sioux City tied the game back up thanks to Dylan James’ second goal of the night. His second goal came at the 14:31 mark, and it was assisted from Charlie Schoen and Owen McLaughlin.

Grant Slukynsky and Tabor Heaslip also scored goals, both coming during the second period.

The Musketeers outshot the Stars, 26-18. Sioux City had 11 shots during the second.

Alex Tracy recorded 13 saves on 18 shots.

The Musketeers were slated to play Saturday, but due to bad ice conditions in Sioux Falls, that game was postponed. They’ll next play Tuesday night against Omaha at home.

Metros 4, Cedar Rapids 3: The Metros scored all four of their goals in succession on Saturday, giving them a weekend split agains the Junior Roughriders. 

Three of their four goals came off the power play. Brenden Lynch and Grant Harder scored in the first period, while Colin Andre scored the second period's lone goal. 

Nathan Solma scored Sioux City's fourth goal on full advantage with 6:46 left in the game. 

Lochlin Jackson had 21 saves for the Metros. 

2021 Sioux City Musketeers media day

James

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
