Kolton Kane scores two goals in 7-2 win for Sioux City Metros

LINCOLN, Neb. — Kolton Kane scored two goals in the second period on Saturday, as the Sioux City Metros defeated the Lincoln Junior Stars 7-2 at Lincoln Icebox Arena.

The game was 2-2 after the first intermission, but Kane's first goal broke the tie and gave the Metros the lead for good. That goal came at the 4-minute, 3-second mark of the second period.

The goal also came on a power play. Ethan Burge and Kai Barner had the assists.

Then, 3:43 later, Kane scored his second goal. That score was unassisted.

Landon Topf closed out the second period with a goal at the 14:31 mark. Brenden Lynch and Cade Hesse had assists.

Sioux City's scoring rally continued in the third period. George Johnson scored at 5:11, and Tristan Woodbury had the assist.

Chase Mann scored the Metros' final goal at 8:29. Kane and Tyler Ownby picked up assists there.

Kai Barner and Ethan Burge scored goals to put the Metros up 2-0 in the first period.

Sioux City took 34 shots to Lincoln's 25.

Lochlin Jackson had 23 saves in 51 minutes as the Metros goaltender.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0