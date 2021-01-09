 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kolton Kane scores two goals in 7-2 win for Sioux City Metros
View Comments
PREP HOCKEY

Kolton Kane scores two goals in 7-2 win for Sioux City Metros

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. — Kolton Kane scored two goals in the second period on Saturday, as the Sioux City Metros defeated the Lincoln Junior Stars 7-2 at Lincoln Icebox Arena. 

The game was 2-2 after the first intermission, but Kane's first goal broke the tie and gave the Metros the lead for good. That goal came at the 4-minute, 3-second mark of the second period.

The goal also came on a power play. Ethan Burge and Kai Barner had the assists. 

Then, 3:43 later, Kane scored his second goal. That score was unassisted. 

Landon Topf closed out the second period with a goal at the 14:31 mark. Brenden Lynch and Cade Hesse had assists. 

Sioux City's scoring rally continued in the third period. George Johnson scored at 5:11, and Tristan Woodbury had the assist. 

Chase Mann scored the Metros' final goal at 8:29. Kane and Tyler Ownby picked up assists there. 

Kai Barner and Ethan Burge scored goals to put the Metros up 2-0 in the first period. 

Sioux City took 34 shots to Lincoln's 25.

Lochlin Jackson had 23 saves in 51 minutes as the Metros goaltender. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fusco to make USHL debut
Musketeers

Fusco to make USHL debut

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers took a gamble this summer, saving a roster spot for Harvard-bound defensemen John Fusco. With the world…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News