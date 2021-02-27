Lincoln Junior Stars score three third-period goals to defeat Sioux City Metros

SIOUX CITY — The Lincoln Junior Stars scored four straight goals from the end of the second period to the middle of the third period on Saturday to beat the Sioux City Metros, 5-4.

The Metros led the Junior Stars 3-1 at the time of their rally.

Tristan Woodbury tied the game at the 5-minute, 40-second mark of the second period. George Johnson and Carter Johnson had the assists on the play.

Kai Barner and Tyler Ownby both had assists on the Metros' next two goals. The first goal came from Ethan Burge at 7:51, then Chase Mann followed up with a goal at 14:52.

Lincoln's Jared Topli ended the second period with a power-play goal at the 15:41 mark.

Topli then tied the game at 3-3 at the 3:18 mark of the third period. Lucas Epperson and Kaiden Varejcka also scored in the third period for Lincoln.

Carter Johnson scored at the 12:26 mark of the third period.

Lincoln had 29 shots against the Metros' 27 shots.

Lochlin Jackson had 24 saves for the Metros.

