METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Undersized Brenden Lynch uses height to his advantage for Metros

SIOUX CITY — Brenden Lynch doesn’t care about his size. He goes out and plays as if he’s a 5-foot-10 or a 6-foot forward on the ice.

Yet, the Dakota Valley High School senior is just 5-foot-7, but he’s one of the main reasons the Sioux City Metros prep hockey team is off to a strong start.

Lynch leads the Metros with 18 points, and he scored a power-play goal in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Omaha, and because of that, the Metros forward is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

“It shows that you don’t have to be big to be good,” Lynch said. “You have to have heart. You put in your hardest work. I’ve always been the smallest. I’m used to it now.”

Lynch started playing high school hockey when he was a sophomore. He started playing at the junior varsity level, where according to the Panthers senior, players were a full head taller than him.

Even back then, Lynch — who is an assistant captain — didn’t let his lack of size bother him. He just played hockey hard, knowing that he was going to be picked on as the smallest guy.

Lynch said he likes being one of the smallest guys.

“It makes me play better knowing someone is coming after me,” Lynch said. “It helps me; it makes my game better.”

Metros coach Jesse Monell compared that mentality to one of Brad Marchand, the 5-9, 183-pound left winger for the Boston Bruins.

Marchand plays with energy and strength, while also being one of the smaller guys at hockey’s highest level.

“He’s probably one of the smaller guys in our league, and he just has a way about him that gets him fired up,” Monell said of Lynch’s comparison to Marchand. “Mr. Lynch is tough as nails. He knows how to grind and he knows how to score goals.”

Monell notices on a game-by-game basis that Lynch does have a target on his back, but Lynch isn’t afraid of that.

If Lynch is getting chirped at, he isn’t afraid to send it back.

“I think he wants to get fired up, and I think he wants to have that attitude,” Monell said. “Guys get their shots in, and Lynch comes back to the bench and licks his wounds, but that’s what fires him up. He starts really getting feisty, and that’s when he starts scoring his goals.”

Lynch has 10 goals on the season, tied with Chase Mann for second on the team. Nate Solma, a Bishop Heelan sophomore, leads the Metros with 11.

Lynch likes how he gets the other teams caught off guard, given his size.

“I may have a hard shot and a better technique for my size,” Lynch said.

Lynch has seen his shot develop throughout his three seasons with the Metros.

When he was a sophomore, Lynch admitted he had a “decent shot,” but knew it could improve with some strength.

So, Lynch hit the weight room to get some muscle, and he also practiced some shots in the garage at his parents’ house.

Lynch used his strength and worked on some technique to get where he is now.

“I learned how my stick flexes, and the way you’re stepping when you’re shooting,” Lynch said. “I needed to have my feet set in the right place.”

Lynch is part of the first line that includes Mann and Solma. The three have helped the Metros get off to a 7-5-1 start, good for fifth in the Midwest High School Hockey League.

Monell said those three are skilled and disciplined, and have been playing together even before their high school days with the Metros.

“They take what is given to them,” Monell said. “You have to play within yourselves. You have to let the game come to you and I think that line does that better than any other line in the league. What Mr. Lynch gives to us on that line is a pure shooter.”

Honorable mentions

Dylon Schaap, SB-L boys basketball: Schaap scored 17 of the Warriors’ 47 points Thursday against North.

Katelyn Sale, SB-L girls basketball: The Warriors senior scored 16 points last Tuesday at West, marking it the 10th-highest single game in the Missouri River Conference this season.

