Three former Sioux City Musketeer head coaches are leading teams in the NCAA Division I tournament that kicked off Thursday night.

Twelve former Musketeer players also are on rosters of the 16-teams in the single-elimination tournament.

Brett Larson, Sioux City's head coach and general manager from 2011-2013, is in his fifth season as the head coach at St. Cloud St. This season is the fourth time he has led the Huskies to the NCAA tournament.

Larson compiled a 52-60-12 record in 124 games for the Musketeers over three seasons. He left to become an assistant coach at Minnesota-Duluth and later Ohio State.

St. Cloud (24-12-3) was set to face in-state rival Minnesota St. (25-12-1) Thursday night in Fargo. N.D. On the Minnesota St. bench was another former Musketeers head coach, Todd Knott.

Knott, who compiled a 24-30-6 record in his lone season in Sioux City, 2008-2009, left after that year for his job in Mankato. Now in his 13th season, Knott has helped guide the Mavericks to the NCAA tournament for a seventh time. This season, he was named the Terry Flanagan Award winner by the American Hockey Coaches Association that recognizes top assistant coaches.

Luke Strand, who led the Musketeers to their fourth Clark Cup Championship last season, stepped down after the season to accept an assistant coach job at Ohio State.The Buckeyes (20-15-3) open tournament play vs. Harvard Friday night in Bridgeport, Conn.

Strand had two separate stints totaling seven seasons on the bench for the Musketeers, from 2009-11, and 2017-22. In 465 games, Strand compiled a 226-184-55 record and made it to the Clark Cup Playoffs in five of his seven seasons. In his last season, Sioux City compiled a 41-16-5 regular season.

Strand's current players at Ohio St. include former Musketeer Dominic Viola, who scored five goals and 16 assists during his two season in Sioux City, 2018-20. Now a junior at Columbus, the defenseman has played in 23 games with five points this season.

Larson's players at St. Cloud include former Muskie Micah Miller, who spend two seasons, 2016-18, in Sioux City, scoring 49 points across 83 games. He was part of the 2017 Clark Cup playoff team, playing in all 13 post season games and scoring five points. Now in his fifth season with St. Cloud, Miller has played in 39 games and scored 16 points with five goals and eleven assists.

Knott's players at Minnesota St. include three former Musketeers -- goalie Alex Tracy, forward Brenden Olson and forward Ryan Sandelin.

Tracy became a Muskie legend after his run in the 2022 Clark Cup Finals. He started all 10 playoff games and had a 0.896 GAA and was named the Clark Cup postseason MVP. Tracy tended the net in a total of 62 games during his two seasons in Sioux City, 2020-22.

In his freshman season for the Mavericks, Tracy has played in 10 games, with a 2.24 GAA and a 0.897 save percentage, including a shutout and a CCHA Goalie of the Week award.

Olson played just one season for the Musketeers, 2020-21, scoring 16 points with 9 goals and 7 assists. Now in his sophomore season for the Mavs, he has two points in 19 games.

Sandelin played in only five games for the Muskies back in the 2015-16 season. Now in his fourth season for Mankato, he totaled 29 points in 37 games with 14 goals and 15 assists this season. In 127 career games with the Mavs, he has 76 points with 43 goals and 33 assists.

Here is a brief look at other former Muskeeters in the NCAA tournament, including the seasons they played in Sioux City. The Muskies have at least one alumnus on 10 of the 16 teams. The U.S. Hockey League has a total of 280 former players in the tournament.

The winners of the four regionals this weekend will advance to the Frozen Four, April 6-8 in Tampa, Fla.

Brian Carrabes (2019-21), Boston

Carrabes appeared in 49 games for the Musketeers between 2019-21. In the 2020-21 season, he played in 45 games, scoring 40 points with 21 goals and 19 assists. Now in his second season for the Terriers, the center has played in 35 games, scored five goals and 10 total points.

Randy Hernandez (2017-18), Canisius

The winger from Miami, FL played for the Muskies for one season. Hitting the ice in 45 games, he scored 10 points with three goals and seven assists. Now in his second season with Canisius after transferring from Robert Morris, Hernandez played in 39 games this season, with 21 points, 8 goals and 13 assists.

Shai Buium (2019-21), Denver

A defenseman from San Diego, Buium played in parts of two seasons for the Muskies. He totaled three games in the 2019-20 season, but played in 50 contests in the 2020-21 season, racking up 26 points, including four goals and 22 assists with a +16, and played in four postseason games for the Musketeers that year.

A second round 2021 draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, Buium is in his second season with the Pioneers. In 76 games, he totaled 39 points, including 7 goals and 32 assists for the Denver, which looks to repeat as NCAA champions.

Christian Jimenez (2018-21), Harvard

Another blue liner on the list, Jimenez played in three different seasons in Sioux City. He totaled 96 games with the green and gold and scored 43 points with 11 goals and 32 assists and appeared in three games in the 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs.

The New York native is in his second season with the Crimson. He has played in 14 games, including six this season.

Ryan Leibold (2017-18), Merrimack

Leibold spent only a single season in Sioux City, but appeared in all 60 regular season games, notcing 12 points with seven goals and five assists. Since that that season, the forward played for Holy Cross for four years before transferring to Merrimack this season. He has played in 37 games this year, totaling 12 points, five goals and seven assists.

Ethan Edwards (2020-21), Michigan

A defensiveman, Edwards played in 51 games in his lone season in Sioux City, scoring 27 points with 21 dimes and six goals. Edwards has been a fixture on the blue line for Michigan's back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams. Last season, the Wolverines reached the Frozen Four. In 70 games, Edwards has 24 points with seven goals and 24 assists.

Dylan Gratton (2021-22), Penn St.

Gratton appeared in every game for the Clark Cup champion Muskies last season. In the regular season he scored 18 points, with 15 assists and three goals. In the postseason run he dished out three assists. Now in his freshman season with the Nittany Lions, he played in 31 games, scoring 11 points with a pair of goals and nine goals.