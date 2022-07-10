A 'really rewarding' week for the three Sioux City Musketeers draft picks

SIOUX CITY — Even though Garrett Brown was selected Friday by the Winnipeg Jets, Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand said that the 99th pick in the NHL Draft is coming back for the 2022-23 season.

Brown, an 18-year defenseman out of San Jose, scored 16 points this past season with the Clark Cup champions, and he also had an assist during the playoffs.

Strand expects Brown to have a bigger role this upcoming season with the Muskies.

“It’s really rewarding for Brownie,” Strand said. “Two years ago, Brownie was just a 5-foot-9 inch player, and he’s just grown over the last couple of years. His projected ceiling is not even close to what we’ve seen yet.”

Brown saw more ice time last season as the season wore on. His size — and his growth — helped Brown be more confident and fans will likely see that grow even more when the Muskies take the ice at the USHL Fall Classic in October.

“I think he’s going to be a staple on the team next year, and he’s going to be the one people catch up to,” Strand said.

According to Strand, Musketeers general manager Andy Johnson predicted correctly that Brown was going to be taken 99th by Winnipeg.

“Right on the dot,” Strand said.

He was also one spot off Dylan James’ pick, as Johnson thought the Chicago Blackhawks were going to select him at No. 39.

The three Musketeers picks put the franchise over the 60-pick mark. There are now four teams with 60-plus picks all-time. The NTDP team has 301, Omaha is second with 76, Sioux City third at 62 and Lincoln at 61.

The three Sioux City-based draft picks — that also includes Joel Maatta — were among 57 United States Hockey League players who were taken over the seven rounds. Among those 57, 42 were forwards, 12 were defensemen and three were goaltenders.

That matches the league record, which was also set at the 2018 NHL Draft.

"The 2022 NHL Draft was a record year for the USHL and we could not be happier for each of the 57 players who have played in our League that heard their name called this week in Montreal," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson in a press release on Friday. "This has been a historic two days for our League and again shows the impact of our product in the hockey world. We are hopeful that many of these talent players will move on to successful careers."

James takes energy to Detroit

Strand has talked many times throughout the season about the energy James brought to the Musketeers dressing room, and Strand said that’ll help him as he moves on to North Dakota and when he arrives to the Red Wings’ farm system after his time with the Fighting Hawks.

James was taken 40th on Friday by the Red Wings.

“That energy, that competitiveness, those things carry over to any level,” Strand said. “That part of college hockey will be easy for him. He, as an 18-year-old, will have to play with 24 year olds. His ability to utilize his competitiveness, those are going to give him some success.”

Maatta succeeds at Vermont

Strand selfishly hoped Joel Maatta — the 222nd overall pick from Edmonton — would have stayed one more year with the Muskies.

Had Maatta stayed, he would have likely been a higher draft pick, said Strand.

“Joel had a chance to go to school, and he did it at a good spot in Vermont,” Strand said. “Had he stayed here, and had the year he could have, he could’ve been a much higher pick. But for him to go to Vermont and get drafted into the NHL, that’s very difficult. You appreciate so much about Joel Maatta.

“You appreciate his size and the way he plays,” Strand added. “They just translate to being an NHL player. He was terrific in the World Juniors for Finland.”

When Maatta was here in Sioux City, he scored 45 points over two years.

With Vermont, Maatta had three assists and three goals this season.

“Progress in our estimation isn’t linear,” Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft said. “This is a step in Joel’s career - a watermark in his development. But Joel will be the first to tell anyone that he is an unfinished product - he is constantly working at his game. In fact, instead of watching the draft today, Joel was skating and working on his game.

“Specifically though, Joel has taken tremendous strides in his 200-foot game. He was the winner of the Torrey Mitchell award given to the best two-way player. He is an elite shutdown forward and towards the end of the year, he started to demonstrate his offensive talent as well.”

One of the things that Woodcroft likes the most about Maatta is his stubbornness.

“He gets so into the game, he often reminds us of an angry bull - but that is a strength if harnessed correctly,” Woodcroft said. “We can’t wait to be a part of his continued development and we are especially thankful to Luke Strand and Sioux City for handing him off to us as he is. Now it is incumbent on the Vermont staff to pass him on to his next staff as prepared as he was when he got here.”