'A really special person': Hockey world remembers Musketeers alum Matiss Kivlenieks

The Musketeers took Kivlenieks with the number five overall pick in the 2016 USHL Entry Draft, and according to Varady, his positive attitude was one of the biggest reasons the team picked the native of Riga, Latvia.

“We started talking to him, and we could see his hockey skills, but we were really more impressed by just the person,” Varady said. “We took him with that pick, and he obviously came in and played fantastic for that team all year long, to the fact that he got an NHL contract out of it."

Former teammate Brady Ferner played with Kivlenieks both in Sioux City in 2016-2017 and the two seasons prior with the NAHL's Coulee Region Chill. Ferner said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news of his former teammate's death. He described him as the “heart and soul” of the 2016-2017 Sioux City squad.

“First and foremost, he was just an unbelievable person,” Ferner said. “I think any person that you ask about him, they will tell you right away that he was a phenomenal hockey player. The people that got to know him on a personal and deeper level knew that he was a super genuine person with a huge heart.”

