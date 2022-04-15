Alex Tracy logs shutout in Musketeers win against Des Moines

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tracy said he wants to be playing his best hockey this time of the year.

Tracy — the Sioux City Musketeers’ goaltender — and his team backed that point up at the Tyson Events Center.

After a slow start in the first period, the Musketeers scored four goals in a span of 27 minutes, 6 seconds to beat the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-0 at Tyson Events Center.

“I think it forces everyone to step their game up a little bit,” Tracy said. “I think we’ve been playing a little tighter defensively. It’s been showing up on the scoreboard. The scores have been low and that’s playoff hockey. We need to make sure we’re winning those types of games.”

Tracy also posted another shutout, saving all 15 shots the Buccaneers fired at him.

It was Tracy’s third shutout of the year, and his first dating back to Nov. 13 against Fargo.

The goaltender from Chicago had allowed 13 goals over his last five games, so a shutout was welcomed as the regular season closes next weekend.

“We needed Tracy to be the backstop that he was tonight,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “In the beginning, we needed him to be good. Tracy is a winner. When you put in guys, and they’re one of your go-to guys, they want to be in there. They want the opportunity for that big game.

“I’m sure Tracy is humble enough to share the accolades around the (dressing) room, but at the same time, he deserves some credit, too,” Strand added.

The Musketeers shot the puck toward the goal 34 times on Friday, but just nine of those came in the first 20 minutes.

Strand thought coming off a three-game weekend series at Tri-City might have had something to do with it, but he made it clear during the first intermission that the quality of play during the previous period was unacceptable.

“We don’t care who we play, we care how we play,” Strand said. “We play to a standard, not the standings. The way we finished is the way we need to start.”

Ben Steeves got the Musketeers on the board in the second period at the 7-minute, 6-second mark.

Steeves got his 36th goal of the season with a one-time shot near the right-side face-off circle, and simply fired the puck right past Des Moines goaltender Lucas Szyszka.

Steeves aimed for an opening right above Szyszka’s glove, and the Des Moines goalie didn’t act quickly enough.

Damien Carfagna and Dylan James earned assists on the play. Carfagna is up to 41 assists while James got his 30th assist of the season.

Then, 61 seconds into the third period, Dylan Gratton picked up his third goal of the season.

Ben Doran made it 3-0 at the 11:42 mark, and Bennett Schimek, who celebrated a birthday on Friday, scored with 2:58 left to add the fourth goal.

