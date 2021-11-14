Alex Tracy posts second shutout of the weekend for Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tracy got his number called before Saturday night’s game against the Fargo Force.

The Sioux City Musketeers goalie wasn’t necessarily anticipating that, given coach Luke Strand hadn’t used the same goalie in back-to-back games.

Tracy boldly answered the call in a 3-0 Musketeers win over the Fargo Force — their eighth of the season — at the Tyson Events Center.

“Tracy was outstanding, and those types of games aren’t easy to play,” Strand said. “When the balance of pressure is at one end, and he gets some big opportunities. He stood tall. He earned this.”

Last weekend against Omaha, Tracy didn’t allow a goal in regulation. Strand thought perhaps he should have given Tracy the start in last Sunday’s game, which the Musketeers lost to the Lancers.

“I think maybe a week ago he deserved the same opportunity, and I didn’t do it, because we had a rotation going,” Strand said. “We have two great goalies, and they’re both seeing the puck well right now.”

Tracy recorded his second shutout of the weekend, as he also denied the Force a goal during Friday’s win by the same score.

Tracy stopped all 20 shots that Force sent toward the net, but he wasn’t willing to take the credit.

He humbly gave the love to the defensemen and forwards, as they kept the Force from coming into the inside zones. The Musketeers kept the Force on the outside, making the angles of their shots tougher.

“I mean, I really can’t any of the credit,” Tracy said. “The guys played so well in front of me. They limited their chances. I didn’t think it was possible they could out-do themselves after (Friday night), but they did.

“As a goalie, that’s all you can ask for.,” Tracy added. “When your defensemen and your forwards are playing that hard, that just motivates me to play that much harder.”

Tracy has matured so far in the season, according to Strand. He has had nine shutout periods so far this season, six coming this weekend.

That maturity comes from the preparation and physical endurance Tracy has built since the beginning of the season.

“Our guys love playing in front of him,” Strand said. “I think he’s really prepared. He practices hard. He takes it one puck at a time. He does the thing that everyone says. He’s not too small, not the way he competes. He’s a guy who wants to compete this year.”

When the Musketeers drafted Tracy before last season, he had a 1.1 goals-against-average in the North American Hockey League.

Strand still saw something that he could tap into.

Then, Tracy came onto the Musketeers, and again, he was in a rotation with Akira Schmid. Schmid and Tracy were in a rotation for a good chunk of the season until Schmid earned the position until about mid-February.

When Schmid became the primary goalie, that allowed Tracy to take a step back and learn from a goalie who is already in the American Hockey League, one step away from making the New Jersey Devils roster.

Schmid has played three games with the Utica Comets. He’s 3-0 with 81 saves. His last start came last Saturday night at home against Toronto, where Schmid allowed two goals.

Tracy noticed how calm Schmid was. Schmid never thought one step ahead. He simply slowed down the action one puck at a time.

It worked for Schmid, and Tracy thought it would work for himself, too.

“Last year, toward the beginning of the year, I thought I was all over the place,” Tracy said. “I let pucks go through me inside my body. Watching how poised Akira was in the net, I took that into my game. It’s paid dividends.”

The three Musketeers who scored were Ben Steeves and Sam Deckhut in the second period.

Ralfs Bergmanis added the insurance goal in the third period.

The Musketeers also wore special jerseys on Military Night, wearing red, white and blue-themed jerseys that the team auctioned off after the game.

The Musketeers are back home Wednesday, Nov. 24, against Fargo.

