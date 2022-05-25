Anatomy of a call: Go inside the broadcast booth during Musketeers' Nick Pierre game-winning goal

SIOUX CITY — Curtis Anderson’s heart almost jumped out of his chest when Nick Pierre scored the game-winning goal on Saturday.

Anderson is the play-by-play voice of the Sioux City Musketeers — as well as the sports director at KMNS-AM — and he saw his second Clark Cup championship in his 21st season as the voice of the Musketeers.

Anderson erupted with his microphone as Pierre fired the puck into the net. He was celebrating with team owner Lloyd Ney, who assisted Anderson with color commentary on the radio call.

Meanwhile, Anderson stayed on the air, inviting those who weren’t in Madison — whether it was in Sioux City, in the Siouxland or even in Cuba — to join in the celebration.

Anderson even recited his call Monday, two days after the magical moment happened.

“There was no time to think,” Anderson said. “Charlie Schoen takes the shot, pops up over left side, Nice Pierre gets the shot down low, shot and a goal. You don’t think until the light comes on. This is my 21st guy covering different guys every year. Thick and thin, the losses on bad years, the good years, you’re so invested. I love the Sioux City Musketeers. I get so invested. You just want to will them to win.”

As soon as Pierre scored, Ney gave Anderson a hug from behind, then the owner raced down to ice level at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena to join the celebration with the players, coaches and some fans.

“One of the most fulfilling things of the year is getting to be on the radio,” Ney said. “I started sitting down with Curtis five years ago. I sat down with Curtis because that was where I could watch the game. I started jumping in a little bit and it started becoming my favorite part about the games.

“The cool part about doing color was I saw it as it was going in, and I was shaking Curtis as he was trying to make the call,” Ney added. “It felt great to be up there with Curtis.”

Anderson saw both championships play out the same way. Both game-winning goals were scored in overtime.

In 2002, Ryan Geris scored the game-winner for the Musketeers to give the organization the Clark Cup over the Omaha Lancers.

Right after Pierre scored the goal that gave the Musketeers the title, Geris sent Anderson a congratulatory message.

Anderson said he can still see Geris’ goal vividly in his mind.

“It was really cool,” Anderson said. “I could tell you the play-by-play in my mind right now. He got knocked out of the game by blocking a shot on defense. He got helped off the ice, but didn’t miss a shift. In overtime, he came across the slot, took the shot and it went in. His dad went completely nuts next to me.”

Once Anderson signed off on KMNS on Saturday a few minutes after the game ended, the dean of USHL play-by-play guys made his way down to the ice, and hugged every single Musketeer player, coach, staff member and even a few fans.

He also got his picture with the Clark Cup, too.

“I love the reaction and getting the hugs from these guys was amazing,” Anderson said. “I don’t have any hobbies. I am a terrible golfer, I enjoy watersports, and I love hockey. So, what else are you going to do? I can wait until September. I need time with the wife and family.”

Pierre overcomes broken leg

Pierre admitted since Saturday night that the right winger has replayed the championship goal several times.

He thought scoring the goal was even sweeter, considering how his season ended last year.

The Cottage Grove, Minnesota, native broke his leg, and that kept him off the ice for the rest of the season.

Pierre knew he had to stay determined if he wanted to come back and compete.

“I had a mission and now it ended with a game-winner in OT,” Pierre said. “I knew I had to work on a lot with my game. I knew I had to get better as a player and as a person. I felt like I did that. The road back was awesome. It’s something everyone dreams of. It’s awesome to see what it’s like.”

$1 for 13 weeks Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.