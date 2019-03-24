SIOUX FALLS | The playoff-bound Sioux Falls Stampede have depth in all areas and showed it while continuing their domination of the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night.
Five different skaters scored for the Stampede in a 5-3 win before 7,081 fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Among them were Cade Borchardt, whose goal 62 seconds into the second period snapped a 2-2 tie and gave the home team the lead for keeps.
Sioux Falls won its fifth straight game in the series over its I-29 rival to the south. The Stampede have scored at least five goals in four of those games and in each of those contests, scoring has been balanced with no player registering two goals.
Sioux City, for the second time in the last three games of the series, scored the first goal. Albin Nilsson hiked his scoring streak to four games with a goal at the 2:22 mark and his teammates rallied from a 2-1 deficit when Josh Boyer knotted the game 2-all with 5:35 left before the first intermission.
The Musketeers have one more game remaining in the series against its rival to the north, April 12 at the Denny Sanford. Potentially, the two teams could meet in the first round of the Clark Cup Western Conference Playoffs, as the third-place team faces the sixth-place squad.