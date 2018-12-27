VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Emil Bemstrom scored two goals Thursday night while leading Sweden to a 5-2 win over Slovakia during Group B action at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships at Save On Foods Memorial Centre.
The first of Bemstrom’s goals snapped a 1-1 tie with 3:48 left in the first period. His second goal of the game for Sweden, last year’s silver-medal finishers, was of the power play variety six minutes and 40 seconds into the second period.
Bemstrom was a fourth-round NHL Draft selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017. He has 12 goals and four assists this season for Djurgardens, a team that has a 10-8-8 record in the Swedish Hockey League.
Bemstrom became the second Swede with a 2-goal game at the IIHF Juniors. Wednesday, in a 2-1 win over Finland, Erik Brannstrom scored two goals for a squad that’s off to a 2-0 start in Group B play.
Slovakia, on the other hand, is 0-2 and has been outscored 7-2 in the last four periods dating back to Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the United States. Among the Slovakians on the roster is Martin Pospisil, a center for the Sioux City Musketeers who leads the United States Hockey League in scoring with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists).
Slovakia tied the game 1-1 as Adam Liska scored a power-play goal at the 13:43 mark of the first period. It was the second point of the tournament for Liska, who assisted on Marek Korencik’s second-period goal on Wednesday.
Slovakia pulled within 4-2 on Milos Fafrak’s unassisted goal with 11:03 left in the third period. Three and a half periods later, Isac Lundestrom notched his second point of the period with an even-strength goal that ended the scoring.
Pospisil, who has scored in 19 of the 22 games he has played for the Musketeers, was unable to score for the second time in the tournament.
Slovakia will resume Group B play at the IIHF World Juniors Saturday when it faces Finland. Sunday, the Slovakians will conclude preliminary action against Kazakhstan.