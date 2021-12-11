Bennett Schimek scores winning goal in Sioux City shootout victory over Omaha

SIOUX CITY – It took until the last possible second, but the Sioux City Musketeers skated away with a hard-earned victory on Saturday against their arch-rival, as Luke Antonacci and Bennett Schimek both scored in a shootout to lift the Musketeers to a 3-2 win over Omaha.

The game was the third time in the past three weeks that the Lancers and Musketeers have faced off, and marked Sioux City’s second win over Omaha in the past seven days.

Sioux City defeated Omaha back on Dec. 4, 3-2, and lost to the Lancers on Nov. 28, 5-4.

For Musketeers’ head coach Luke Strand, Saturday’s close win was an encouraging sign.

“We’ve had tight games with Omaha,” Strand said. “I thought we stuck together. By far not the best performance we’ve had, but the fact is that we stayed on the same page longer than we needed to. I’m just proud of the guys on that part, and we keep battling. They love each other, and they play hard for each other.”

Omaha got the scoring started early with a power-play goal from forward Cam Mitchell at the 8:45 mark of the first period, but the Musketeers answered right away with a score by Owen McLaughlin at 10:19, with an assist from Charlie Schoen.

Five minutes later, the Lancers took the lead back when forward Jared Wright hit one in, with an assist from Mitchell and Garrett Wright.

Sioux City forward Nick Pierre tied the game with an assist from Grant Slukynsky at the 14:20 mark of the second period, and the two teams went into the second intermission tied at 2-2.

The third period came and went without a goal from either team, so the game went into overtime. Those five minute overtime period also passed without a goal, which sent the contest into a shootout.

Garrett Wright went first for Omaha in the shootout, but his shot was blocked by Sioux City goaltender Alex Tracy. Antonacci took the puck for Sioux City and snuck it past Omaha’s Kevin Pasche for a Musketeers’ lead.

Mitchell took it next for the Lancers, and also failed to score. Schimek then tapped in another one for the Musketeers, and the team skated onto the ice in celebration.

Tracy and Pasche both finished with 26 saves in 28 opportunities.

A shootout can be a pretty stressful experience for a goal-tender, but Tracy managed to keep his emotions in check, and came away with the crucial save at the end of the game.

“It definitely can be stressful at times,” Tracy said, “But to be honest, when you are out on the ice, you're in the moment and you’re not really thinking about it. You’re just worried about the next shot. Even after a rough start, giving up two goals on five shots and down 2-1 early in the first, we just clawed back and stuck with the plan, and came out with the W.”

The win improved Sioux City’s record to 12-6 overall, half a game ahead of Omaha in the USHL Western Conference standings.

The Musketeers will play their next game on Dec. 17, at Tri-City. Their next home game will be on Dec. 31 against Omaha.

