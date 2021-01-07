Brady Ferner gains 'unique perspective' by spending season with Musketeers

While Ferner was waiting on whether RPI was going to play this season, he exchanged text messages with Musketeers coach Luke Strand.

Strand wanted to check in with his Ferner, who was the Musketeers’ 2017-18 captain, and he helped the Musketeers win the Anderson Cup in 2016-17.

When Ferner gave Strand the bad news of no season for RPI, Strand invited Ferner to come home as soon as he could.

Then, Strand came up with another idea: Putting Ferner on the bench as an assistant coach.

The idea was originally brought up as a joke, but it didn’t take that much time for Ferner to make that an option.

“It was a little bit of phone tag,” Ferner said. “He had mentioned a couple times prior to the season getting canceled, that I would have the opportunity to come back here and do what I need to do. I had no idea that it would lead to this.”

Ferner shortly thereafter began the process of becoming a licensed assistant hockey coach. It took about a month, as he needed to fill out the necessary paperwork to do so.

Once that took shape, Ferner was able to stand on the bench with the men who coached him while with the Musketeers.