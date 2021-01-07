Brady Ferner gains 'unique perspective' by spending season with Musketeers

SIOUX CITY — Brady Ferner learned a valuable lesson about perspective, even in the first two months of the Sioux City Musketeers’ season.
Ferner, a Dakota Valley High School graduate, was supposed to be playing his junior hockey season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, New York.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow that to happen, however. On Nov. 12, RPI announced it was going to cancel its hockey season as a whole.
Ferner and the rest of his RPI teammates saw the writing on the wall, but couldn’t deny that losing a full hockey season was a punch to the gut.
From there, Ferner had to figure out his options for the winter.
The school was going to send everyone home for Thanksgiving break, anyway, so Ferner decided to see what opportunities he could get at home.
He knew training at home would be easiest, as RPI would not allow players access to the weight room or the rink.
So, Ferner decided to come back home.
“With not being able to play, this was the best place for me,” Ferner said. “I’m able to train and work out with an elite group of guys that are very talented and have a very good work ethic. That pushes me to be better as a player and as a person. For me, it was a no-brainer to come back home.”
While Ferner was waiting on whether RPI was going to play this season, he exchanged text messages with Musketeers coach Luke Strand.
Strand wanted to check in with his Ferner, who was the Musketeers’ 2017-18 captain, and he helped the Musketeers win the Anderson Cup in 2016-17.
When Ferner gave Strand the bad news of no season for RPI, Strand invited Ferner to come home as soon as he could.
Then, Strand came up with another idea: Putting Ferner on the bench as an assistant coach.
The idea was originally brought up as a joke, but it didn’t take that much time for Ferner to make that an option.
“It was a little bit of phone tag,” Ferner said. “He had mentioned a couple times prior to the season getting canceled, that I would have the opportunity to come back here and do what I need to do. I had no idea that it would lead to this.”
Ferner shortly thereafter began the process of becoming a licensed assistant hockey coach. It took about a month, as he needed to fill out the necessary paperwork to do so.
Once that took shape, Ferner was able to stand on the bench with the men who coached him while with the Musketeers.
Ferner first stepped to the bench early in the season, and he was surprised at the emotions he felt that first time he stood with the coaching staff.
“That brought back a whole lot of memories,” Ferner said. “I was excited, but I was almost sad because I missed being (at Tyson Events Center). At the same time, I had a lot of gratitude for what I get to do there. I wouldn’t be the same person if it wasn’t for Coach Strand or (associate head coach Mark) Abalan. It’s a unique experience.”
When Sioux City isn’t practicing, Ferner serves as a coach on the ice. Ferner has had the chance to practice with the team in full equipment, and he’s been able to use the Sioux City weight room to keep him in shape as if he was with his college team at RPI.
Ferner does the same drills and activities during practice with the players, but when Ferner sees something at practice that he can point out to a player, he’ll do so.
“I love doing that type of stuff,” Ferner said. “I feel comfortable speaking up. There’s a right way to go about it. Being an older guy playing at the D-I level, anytime I have something to say, I can get their attention a little easier. I played for Strand and Abalan, and I know what they expect.”
Ferner works closest with Abalan on the defensive side of the ice, since that’s what Ferner played when in Sioux City.
Ferner also has developed personal relationships with the Musketeer players, and that’s something he’s also enjoyed.
The Dakota Dunes native isn’t used to telling stories of his United States Hockey League playing days with his RPI teammates, so when one of the current players request story time, Ferner grows a smile on his face.
“Being able to share those stories is cool,” Ferner said.
There’s still plenty of season left for Ferner to build those relationships on and off the ice, and while he isn’t playing this winter, he’s learned to take it all in stride.
“Life is all about perspective, and a couple weeks when I was at school, it was tough,” Ferner recalled. “We were swallowing the pill and we thought the world was against us. It’s been a blessing being here. It’s helped me grow as a person and a player.”
Ferner and the rest of the Musketeers continue their season Friday at Tri-City, and they’ll return home for a 3:05 p.m. Sunday game against Fargo.