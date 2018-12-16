BONNYVILLE, Alberta | Bobby Brink, Parker Ford, Luke Johnson and Mark Abalan are each gold-medal winners.
Brink scored a first-period goal assisted by Ford Sunday night that helped the United States post a 2-0 win over Russia in the championship game of the World Junior A Challenge at R.J. Lalonde Arena. Brink and Ford, incidentally, play for the Sioux City Musketeers along with defenseman Johnson, while Abalan serves as the squad’s associate head coach.
Anthony Noreen, the head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm, served as the head coach for the U.S., which avenged two preliminary round defeats earlier in the week. Saturday night, the Americans edged Canada West in the semifinals, a team which last Sunday, posted a 2-1 shootout victory to begin the tournament.
The United States also avenged a 4-3 loss to the Russians on Friday afternoon. It was the second time in the last three years that the U.S. has won the gold medal at the WJAC for the United States, which won previous golds in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Griffin Ness of the Waterloo Blackhawks scored a goal at the 7:35 mark of overtime to give the United States Saturday night’s semifinal victory.
Brink, second among USHL scorers with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers, helped the U.S. take a 2-0 lead Saturday when he and Matt Brown (Des Moines Buccaneers) assisted on a first-period goal from Ronnie Attard (Tri-City).
Canada West, the defending WJAC champion, tied the game 2-2 on Alexander Campbell’s goal at the 1:49 mark of the third period.
The game-winning goal was sweet for Ness, who had scored the Americans’ lone goal in last Sunday’s loss to Canada West.
Brown not only assisted on Brink’s first-period goal. He also assisted on a third-period goal from Trevor Janicke (Central Illinois). The goal from Janicke was an empty-netter.
Winning goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped each of the 25 shots the Russians launched.
Brink ended the WJAC tied for the scoring lead with Russia’s Vasily Podolzin.
Abalan claimed his second gold medal as a coach for the Americans. Abalan also served as an assistant coach under Noreen in 2013, the year the U.S. won the tournament in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.