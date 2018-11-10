SIOUX CITY - Bobby Brink got the tie-breaking goal on a short-handed effort 2:45 into the third period and later added an important insurance score to pace Sioux City to a United States Hockey League game at Tyson Event's Center Saturday evening.
Brink later still got his second hat track of the week when he added an empty net score with 1:42 left in regulation to answer a late Lincoln goal that had pulled the guests within 3-2.
Brink's second of the period was a power play effort with Lincoln's Tristan Ashbrook off for hooking. Brink lit the lamp just four seconds before the power play expired and allowed Martin Pospisil to get his 19th assist of the season and extend his season-long scoring streak to 15 games.
Lincoln drew first blood in the match when Grant Johnson picked up his first goal of the season at 7:54 of the opening period to give the Stars a lead they would hold into the first intermission.
Sioux City got the equalizer at 11:40 of the second period when Michigan State commit Kevin Lombardi scored his fourth goal as a Musketeer on an unassisted effort.
Keeper Jack Sibell picked up his first win in goal for Sioux City, giving up a late goal to Lincoln's Josiah Slavin with 3:13 left to pull the Stars within 3-2.Sibell had 17 saves.
Marcus Kallionkieli had two assists in the match and Luke Johnson also assisted on the late Brink empty-netter for this 14th helper of the season.
Sioux City (10-4-1) plays at Des Moines Friday in a match up with one of the three teams that Sioux City is battling for the Western Conference lead. The Bucs and Musketeers along with Tri-City and Waterloo are all within two points of each other for the lead.