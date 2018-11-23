SIOUX CITY - Bobby Brink scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals in the third period to help rally Sioux City past Waterloo 4-2 in a United States Hockey League game at the Tyson Events Center Wednesday evening.
Brink's goals helped the Muskies move into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with Tri-City (Waterloo would move back into sole leadership of first Thursday with a 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids).
The game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of hockey with Aaron Grounds scoring his first goal of the season for Sioux City. Waterloo, which rallied from four goals down to win at the Tyson Center on Oct. 30, had a 2-1 lead thanks to a goal by Matej Blümel at 15:44 of the middle stanza.
Brink got the tying tally on a power play effort off assists from Parker Ford and Marcus Kallionkieli at 2:24 of the final period then gave the Muskies the lead on a short handed effort with Martin Pospisil earning the assist.
Ford added an empty net goal with 1:07 left in regulation to wrap up the win. Goalie Ben Kraws earned the win with 19 saves.
Pospisil extended his season-long scoring streak to 17 games and he held a 31-30 edge over Brink for the USHL points lead going into a Friday night home game with Fargo.