USHL

Charlie Schoen makes game-winning goal against Fargo on Thanksgiving Eve

SIOUX CITY — Charlie Schoen scored the go-ahead goal Wednesday night for the Sioux City Musketeers in a 3-2 win over Fargo at Tyson Events Center. 

Schoen scored the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes left in the game. The Musketeers won a face-off, and Schoen found the puck, drove it toward the met and shot it through the reach of Fargo goalie Louden Hogg. 

Owen McLaughlin had the assist to the game-winner. 

Schoen also put the Musketeers on the board in the first period. That goal came with 10:11 left. Sam Deckhut and Dylan James had assists on Schoen's first goal. 

Nick Pierre then put the Musketeers up 2-0, with his sixth goal at the 9:16 mark of the second period. Ben Steeves had the assist there, which was his seventh of the season. 

Fargo scored twice in the first 8:27 of the third period to tie the game. 

Alex Tracy had 20 saves in the win. 

Sioux City outshot Fargo, 30-22.  

