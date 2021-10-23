Charlie Schoen's hat trick powers Sioux City Musketeers to victory on Cross-Check Cancer Night

SIOUX CITY — The purple-painted ice may have been cold on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center, but Charlie Schoen was red-hot.

Schoen, a first-year forward and Arizona State commit, provided every bit of offense Sioux City would need in its 4-1 victory over Des Moines, a game that pushes Sioux City’s winning streak to a season-high four games.

Thanks to his career night, Schoen now stands atop the scoring leaderboard for the Musketeers, with a team-high six goals, and 12 total points.

For Schoen and his teammates, things were just clicking against the Buccaneers.

“I thought it was just an excellent weekend by him,” Musketeers head coach Luke Strand said. “He’s got a stick that can score, but he competes and he puts himself in situations that are meaningful for our team.”

The Musketeers got the scoring started at 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the first, when Schoen scored a goal to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. That one-goal advantage held up through the end of the frame and at the intermission, the Muskies had out-shot Des Moines by a margin of 15 to 3.

After Des Moines’ Tanner Latsch tied it up in the second period, Schoen put the Muskies ahead yet again with a goal at 12:28, tying him for the team’s season lead in goals, and giving the Musketeers a 2-1 advantage.

Four minutes and 50 seconds into the third, Schoen secured the hat trick with yet another goal to put the Muskies up by a 3-1 score.

Schoen has been an impact player for Sioux City since joining the squad as a sixth round pick in Phase II of the USHL draft this past offseason. While he has fun scoring goals, Schoen seems willing to let some of his other teammates shine as well, as he is also tied for the team lead with six assists.

“I’d say that’s the main part of my game, just being a playmaker,” Schoen said. “There is a reason why you have line mates, to use them. Luckily, I’ve been blessed to play with some really great players here. It makes my job a lot easier when I get to play with guys that know how to bury the puck.”

Sioux City got one more goal before the end of the game, when Nick Pierre's empty-netter at 16:47 gave the Muskies a 4-1 lead.

While the win and Schoen’s performance provided an entertaining sight for the home fans, it was a special night for another reason.

The game was Sioux City’s 13th annual Cross-Check Cancer night, a night where the Musketeers and the Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Foundation partner to raise funds to help Siouxland-area cancer patients.

With the ice painted purple to symbolize cancer awareness, Saturday night was the finish to a meaningful and emotional weekend for the Musketeers.

“Very meaningful,” Schoen said. “I know for a lot of teammates too, they have people who have dealt with cancer, and at the beginning of this year, I think it was the first week, I had to leave to attend a funeral. My best friend’s dad passed away from cancer.”

“Definitely a big night for me, because I was pretty close with him. I’m just glad that I got to perform the way I did for him.”

The win pushes Sioux City’s record to 6-2 on the season, and puts them in first place in the USHL Western Conference. At four straight wins and counting, something seems to be working for the Musketeers, especially when Schoen is on the ice.

“I think when you’re teammate of a guy that works and competes, there is an easy love affair when you get to be around those guys,” Strand said. “It’s addictive, I think, when you watch. Peer pressure is peer pressure, so we think it’s our greatest gift, is readiness. That guy is ready to go.”

Sioux City will play its next game on Friday, at Lincoln.

