Chase Bradley scores Musketeers' overtime winning goal with speed, strength and talent

SIOUX CITY — Chase Bradley used three different skills on Sunday to score the game-winning goal in a 3-2 Sioux City Musketeers win over Sioux Falls.
Those three skill sets were speed, strength and talent.
Bradley used his speed at first to get past Stampede defenseman Nate Schweizer. Bradley saw that the Stampede’s defense was a little tired, and Bradley dug deep to find that extra gear.
Schweizer wasn’t too far behind Bradley, however, and that’s where his strength came into play.
He had to fight Schweizer off at his left to get a shot off and past the goalkeeper.
He had one hand on his stick and the other to hold off any pressure from behind. Shortly after that, Bradley got two hands to make a strong shot.
The third element to Bradley’s game-winning goal was talent, and he had a high level of difficulty getting it past Sioux Falls’ Noah Grannan with 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining before the shootout period.
“He’s been a really good player for us in these last 15 games,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “He’s just made a huge difference. Every line that he’s played on, that line does great. He plays a big, hard, offensive, physical game. He doesn’t have the best moves. The way he does it is he plays to his strengths. He has a game that is transferable for the rest of his life, and there’s a reason the (Detroit) Red Wings are looking at him.”
Bradley redeemed himself in the overtime period, as he committed a 2-minute holding penalty 93 seconds in.
Bradley had four shots in all during the game.
The first period had no scoring plays, but the Stampede broke the ice at the 11-second mark of the second period.
Daniel Russell found the back of the net, and Cole Sillinger had the assist on the play.
The Musketeers (11-12-1, 23 points) bounced back 16-plus minutes later.
Kirklan Irey scored his fourth goal of the season, and Daniel Laatsch had the assist.
His goal came shortly after a face-off.
“It was a really talented play,” Strand said. “He basically ran a longer play where he was able to get a little bit of an edge of a defenseman, and a really talented shot to go far-side.”
Russell then scored again at 9:25 during the third period that gave Sioux Falls the lead again. Brent Johnson and Will Dineen were the ones who had assists.
Four minutes and five seconds later, however, Doug Grimes tied the game at 2-2.
Joel Maatta screened Grannan well enough that Grimes was able to get it past the reach of Grannan.
Strand used a baseball term — a seeing-eye single — to describe the play.
That was Grimes’ second goal of the season.
“Joel Maatta goes hard at the net, and really screens the goalie tremendously well for the goal,” Strand said.
The Musketeers come away with two wins and a loss out of a three-game homestand. On Friday, the Musketeers beat Fargo 4-2, and Sioux Falls beat Sioux City, 1-0, on Saturday evening.
All in all, Strand was pleased with the weekend outcome.
“I think our goal is to break the remaining 33 games coming into the weekend as three-game series,” Strand said. “I thought our depth played a role. We got some balance. We had support from all of our lines, and our goaltending was pretty good. At the end of the day, the guys played to the plan the whole way through. I was happy we stayed on the plan (Sunday) even though we didn’t get the same result the night before.”