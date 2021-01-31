Chase Bradley scores overtime winning goal with speed, strength and talent

SIOUX CITY — Chase Bradley used three different skills on Sunday to score the game-winning goal in a 3-2 Sioux City Musketeers win over Sioux Falls.

Those three skill sets were speed, strength and talent.

Bradley used his speed at first to get past Stampede defenseman Nate Schweizer. Bradley saw that the Stampede’s defense was a little tired, and Bradley dug deep to find that extra gear.

Schweizer wasn’t too far behind Bradley, however, and that’s where his strength came into play.

He had to fight Schweizer off at his left to get a shot off and past the goalkeeper.

He had one hand on his stick and the other to hold off any pressure from behind. Shortly after that, Bradley got two hands to make a strong shot.

The third element to Bradley’s game-winning goal was talent, and he had a high level of difficulty getting it past Sioux Falls’ Noah Grannan with 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining before the shootout period.