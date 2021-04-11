 Skip to main content
Chase Bradley's overtime goal leads Sioux City to victory over Omaha
USHL | Musketeers

Chase Bradley's overtime goal leads Sioux City to victory over Omaha

Musketeers vs Sioux Falls Stampede hockey

Musketeers’ Shai Buium takes a shot past Stampede’s Mario Gasparini during Sioux City Musketeers vs Sioux Falls Stampede hockey action, Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 31, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

The Musketeers have picked the perfect time of year to get hot.

Musketeers vs Sioux Falls Stampede hockey

Musketeers’ Chase Bradley keeps the puck away from Stampede’s Brent Johnson during Sioux City Musketeers vs Sioux Falls Stampede hockey action, Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 31, 2021.

And Chase Bradley picked the perfect time to score.

On Saturday night, Sioux City traveled to Omaha and beat the Lancers, 2-1, thanks to an overtime goal from Bradley. 

The Musketeers scored the first goal of the game in the second period, when Ben Steeves hit one into the net with an assist from Matteo Constatini. 

With 6:35 left in the third period, Omaha forward Liam Devlin tied it with his 12th goal of the year, with Ryan Conroy providing the assist. 

The game remained deadlocked for the remainder of regulation, and the teams went to an extra frame. At the five minute mark in overtime, Bradley scored on an assist from Christian Jimenez, to give the Musketeers the win.

The victory came just one night after Sioux City beat Des Moines, 4-1, in front of the home fans. 

Goalie Akira Schmid finished with 22 saves on the night, after snagging 30 against the Buccaneers.

Akira Schmid

Schmid

The Sioux City offense finished with 35 shots in the game, outpacing the Lancers by 12. 

With the win, Sioux City improved its season record to 27-21-1, good for fourth place in the USHL Western Conference. The Lancers dropped to 27-20-2, and are currently in third place. 

The Musketeers, who have won eight of their past nine games, will play again on April 21, against Tri-City. 

+3 
Chase Bradley

Bradley
