Chase Bradley's overtime goal leads Sioux City to victory over Omaha

The Musketeers have picked the perfect time of year to get hot.

And Chase Bradley picked the perfect time to score.

On Saturday night, Sioux City traveled to Omaha and beat the Lancers, 2-1, thanks to an overtime goal from Bradley.

The Musketeers scored the first goal of the game in the second period, when Ben Steeves hit one into the net with an assist from Matteo Constatini.

With 6:35 left in the third period, Omaha forward Liam Devlin tied it with his 12th goal of the year, with Ryan Conroy providing the assist.

The game remained deadlocked for the remainder of regulation, and the teams went to an extra frame. At the five minute mark in overtime, Bradley scored on an assist from Christian Jimenez, to give the Musketeers the win.