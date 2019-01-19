GENEVA, Ill. | A former teammate helped his new team defeat his old squad Saturday night.
Mathieu De St. Phalle recorded two assists Saturday night while helping the Chicago Steel post a 5-1 United States Hockey League win over the Sioux City Musketeers at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
De St. Phalle played briefly for the Musketeers, contributing a goal and five assists in 20 games last season. He was traded to the Omaha Lancers, began his second USHL season with nine games for the Lancers before he was dealt to Chicago.
A University of Wisconsin recruit, De St. Phalle has flourished with the Steel, contributing five goals and 18 assists in 26 games. He assisted on a second-period goal from Nick Abruzzese and then assisted on Travis Treloar’s power play goal for a 2-0 lead, 2 ½ minutes into the third period.
It was the first of four final-frame goals for Chicago (21-12-1), which has won each of the last seven regular-season games it has played against the Musketeers.
Sioux City (18-11-5) trailed 3-0 before Viljami Nieminen scored his third goal of the season with 7:49 left in the game. Brady Smith and Adam Samuelsson each assisted on the goal.
Smith is now tied with Jack Babbage and Anthony Kehrer for second among the Musketeers’ defensemen with eight assists.
Sioux City concluded its January road trip with a 2-4-2 record. In three of those defeats, Coach Luke Strand’s squad scored one goal or less.
It was also a challenging month where all but one of the Musketeers' opponents had winning records. The grueling schedule will continue Friday with a game at the Tyson Events Center against Des Moines (22-10-4), currently second in the Western Conference.
The Musketeers are 3-0 against Des Moines this season. Then on Sunday, Sioux City will host Western Conference leader Tri-City (26-8-2), beginning at 3:05 p.m.