SIOUX CITY | For the second straight night, the Sioux City Musketeers jumped out to an early lead.
And, for the second straight night, an opponent rallied for a victory. The Chicago Steel tallied three unanswered goals in the third period during a 5-3 United States Hockey League victory Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.
USHL scoring leader Nick Abruzzese (18 goals, 36 assists) dished three assists for Chicago (26-14-1), which has posted eight straight regular-season victories in the series against the Musketeers. His final two assists of the game came on a Nick Shea goal that tied the game 3-3, 25 seconds into the third period and his last came on Josiah Slavin’s power play goal halfway through the third.
Kevin Lombardi had a goal and an assist for Sioux City (19-14-7), which picked up only one out of a possible four points on the weekend.
Lombardi (6 goals, 8 assists) collected his second multi-point effort of the season, all of it coming on the course of a season-high scoring streak of three games. He assisted on Vijami Nieminen’s goal that gave Coach Luke Strand’s squad a 2-0 lead with 4:12 left in the first period, then scored off Albin Nilsson’s second assist of the game to give the Musketeers a 3-1 lead with 6:06 remaining in the second period.
Lombardi, by the way, tied the goal total he recorded in 53 games a year ago while playing for Cedar Rapids. His 14 points is a career-high.
Nilsson, a Providence College recruit from Ljungby, Sweden, has scored in four of his last five games, providing two goals and three assists in that time.
Marcus Kallionkieli scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season 8 ½ minutes into the game on power-play assists from Parker Ford and Bobby Brink. Kallionkieli leads the club with seven man-advantage goals while Brink and Ford have 11 and eight power-play assists, respectively.
Brink will take a scoring streak of 14 games into a Valentine’s Day match-up at Lincoln on Thursday. The following night, the Musketeers will play at Omaha.