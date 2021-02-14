Christian Jimenez scores memorable goal in 4-2 Sioux City Musketeers win over Sioux Falls

Costantini was stationed near the goal, and he took the puck, which was flying around his waist, and swatted it in.

Costantini scored his fifth goal of the season. It was also a power-play goal.

Then, the Musketeers added an insurance goal in the final couple minutes, as Brenden Olson, another former Stampede, scored an empty-net goal.

This was the seventh of the series between the Musketeers and Stampede, and the fourth in six days for Sioux City.

The Musketeers won three out of four, with their only loss coming at the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday night.

With the win, Sioux City has 29 points, and have caught up with the Stampede.

Strand thought the biggest key came on Friday night. The Musketeers were stung for about 25 minutes of Friday’s game, after Sioux Falls scored three consecutive goals and erased the Musketeers lead.

“That stung us, and in hindsight, that may have turned out to be the most powerful thing all weekend, even though we won three out of four games. The disappointment with Friday can easily leak into Saturday, and to their credit, they didn’t let it.

“I thought we showed some serious resolve coming back the way we did Saturday and Sunday,” Strand said. “The way they responded was impressive.”

