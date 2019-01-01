SIOUX CITY | Luke Johnson made it his off-season priority to become a better leader.
Look what happened. He became the latest in a recent long line of Sioux City Musketeers defensemen to wear the ‘C’ on his jersey.
The story continues. Johnson was also chosen as an alternate captain for the United States Junior Select squad that won the gold medal at last month’s World Junior A Championships.
Each time, Johnson displayed examples which showed how he cares for hockey and his teammates. He’s a simple player, whose defense around the area patrolled by goaltender Ben Kraws leads to offense.
Scoring streaks of four and five games this season have made the 5-foot-11, 177-pound native of Edina, Minn., one of the United States Hockey League’s leading defenseman scorers this season.
“Being a captain is a huge honor on this team,” said Johnson, sixth among USHL defensemen with 19 points (2 goals, 17 assists). “I take leadership in the ‘d’ zone. I make sure everyone is covered. We have a good, strong defensive zone that leads to a lot of offense.”
Second-year Musketeers Coach Luke Strand saw a glimpse of what was to come in the final month of last season when Johnson turned in five assists. Suddenly, in late October, Johnson turned in a goal and 12 assists while experiencing a stretch where he scored in nine out of ten games.
Sioux City went 8-1-1 in that span which included a 4-3 overtime win over Sioux Falls at the Tyson Events Center on Oct. 27 when Johnson dished four assists. Bobby Brink scored the winning goal, 19 seconds into the extra session on assists from Johnson and Martin Pospisil.
Two days later, Johnson received two awards. He received USHL defenseman of the week honors and also announced his commitment to Providence College.
“I think Luke’s game has grown,” said Strand. “One thing, he has expanded offensively. The other part of his game expanding is his approach to the game. His routine is solid. He cares about being a leader. He’s our captain for a reason, yet it doesn’t affect his own game. Caring for the other guys makes him a better player.”
Johnson has assisted on goals to seven different Musketeers, including four each for Pospisil and Marcus Kallionkieli, while Brink has three. Directing the league’s third-ranked power play (20 of 87, 23.0 percent), Johnson has nine power-play assists, which include three feeds to both Kallionkieli and Pospisil while his roommate and future Providence teammate, Parker Ford, has two.
Johnson, who also has two power play goals, feels his vision is a plus, not only on the power play, but in all situations.
“This year, I have been two-way,” said Johnson. “I take care of my own end and it has led to offense for the other end. On the power play, we have great players like Pospisil, Brink, Ford and Kallionkieli. It’s a lot of fun playing with those guys.
“Getting them the puck is my job. My vision up on top (helps), running that power play. Even when I play five-on-five, I find seams that some guys might not see. That’s where I’ve been producing a lot.”
Johnson’s production continued at the WJAC where he contributed a goal and three assists. He called the squad of 22 USHL players (including Brink and Ford) the best squad which he has ever competed.
Johnson even brought a few work habits he learned at the event from his partner on the blue line, Zac Jones of Tri-City.
“Me and him jelled really well,” said Johnson. “I learned a lot of offensive stuff from him. I learned from him how to control the puck a little more when you are in the offensive zone. That’s what he’s good at.”
Ford called Johnson the most consistent defenseman the U.S. during the WJAC at Bonnyville, Alberta.
“He’s a great leader,” said Ford. “His skating is phenomenal. He’s a smooth skater who makes a lot of great plays and a lot of great passes. He’s good on the power play up on top. I have nothing but good to say about him.”
The same could be said about Neal Pionk, a defenseman and captain of the 2014-15 Sioux City squad that won the Western Conference regular-season title and is now playing for the NHL’s New York Rangers. The Musketeers’ trend of defenseman captains continued with Ryan Zuhlsdorf (2015-16), Jacob Wilson (2016-17) and Brady Ferner (2017-18).
“There have been a lot of really great captains here,” said Johnson. “I try to fit into that group the best I can. I love every day I’m with these guys.”
“He loves coming to the rink every day,” said Strand. “At the end of the day, he’s a winner. He’s been a captain at every level. Luke, as a captain, brings balance. You can’t second-guess his work ethic. You can’t second-guess his encouragement and his momentum towards our team. He does it with pleasure because he’s a rink rat.”