Des Moines triples up Sioux City Musketeers
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers looked to bounce back from a one-goal loss at Omaha on Friday but it was visiting Des Moines who skated to a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Des Moines struck for two goals in the second frame.
 
The Musketeers got within a goal with 12:25 left in regulation when Bennett Schimek found the back of the net on a power play but the Buccaneers put the game away with an empty net goal in the final minute.
 
Joel Maatta and John Fusco collected assists on Schimek’s goal while Akira Schmid finished with 19 saves in net. The Musketeers drop to 11-14-1 and look ahead to Tuesday night’s makeup contest against Omaha.
