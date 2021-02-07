SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers looked to bounce back from a one-goal loss at Omaha on Friday but it was visiting Des Moines who skated to a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
Des Moines triples up Sioux City Musketeers
