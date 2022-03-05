Doran scores two goals in Sioux City win over Omaha

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City Musketeers kicked off their March schedule in successful fashion, as the Muskies took down arch-rival Omaha by a 5-2 score on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center.

The win got Sioux City back in the victory column after the team's 4-0 loss to Lincoln back on Feb. 26. That loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Muskies.

Sioux City out-shot the Lancers on Saturday night, 30-27, and the Muskies went 1-for-2 on power play opportunities.

Ben Doran kicked off the scoring in the second period with a goal at the 0:28 mark, with assists coming from Ben Steeves and Sam Deckhut. At 6:02, Ryan Gillespie tied it up with a goal for Omaha, but Doran took the lead right back with his second goal of the period for Sioux City, at the 9:34 mark.

Doran's second goal came with another assist from Deckhut, along with Peteris Purmalis.

In the third, Sioux City pulled ahead for good with back to back goals from Ralfs Bergmanis and Bennett Schimek, who scored on a power play with assists from Doran and Ben Steeves, respectively, to make it a 4-1 game.

Omaha got one back at 15:52 in the third when a goal from Kennedy O'Connor made 4-2, but Owen Fowler put the game at its final score of 5-2 when he tapped one in at 19:07, with an assist from Tabor Heaslip.

Sioux City goalie Alex Tracy had 25 saves on 27 opportunities, while Kevin Pasche went 25-for-29 in goal for Omaha.

The win improved Sioux City's record to 26-14 on the season, while Omaha fell to 24-15, one spot back of the Musketeers in the USHL Western Conference standings.

Sioux City will play a rare day game on Sunday, when the Musketeers take on Fargo at 3:05 p.m. at Tyson Events Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0