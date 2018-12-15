SIOUX CITY | Emotions were riding high for both teams competing in Saturday night’s clash at the Tyson Events Center.
The Sioux City Musketeers were coming off a 5-4 shootout win Friday night over the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Playing in Sioux City for the second straight night, the Fighting Saints were determined to avoid another one-goal setback.
Matias Maccelli snapped a 1-all tie on a power play goal with 3:11 left in the first period, one of two man-advantage goals the Fighting Saints scored in the opening frame of a 2-1 United States Hockey League victory.
Maccelli, who assisted on Logan Pietila’s power play goal at the 6:40 mark of the first period, departed Sioux City with a goal and three assists on the weekend. Hiking his scoring streak to 14 games, currently the USHL’s longest, Maccelli moved up into a tie for second place with the Musketeers’ Bobby Brink in USHL scoring, each of them at 33 points.
Brink’s linemate, Martin Pospisil, moved atop the league’s scoring race with 34 points. Around three minutes after Pietila’s power play goal, Pospisil scored his second point of the weekend with a power play goal that deadlocked the score.
Assisting on the goal, Pospisil’s 11th of the season was Ian Malcolmson and Jack Babbage. Pospisil had assisted on the first of Malcolmson’s two goals in Friday night’s win while Babbage upped his scoring streak to three games with his third assist of the weekend.
Each team drew three penalties in the first period. However, after the game’s first 20 minutes, the remainder of the action seemed quiet, as there was no more scoring and only three penalties whistled.
Playing between the pipes on a Saturday night for the third time in the last four weeks, Musketeers goaltender Jake Sibell (2-2) stopped all 13 shots he faced in the last two periods. However, Matthew Thiessen (7-7-4) converted 23 of 24 save attempts for a squad that improved to 11-9-6 on the season.
Dubuque is also now 4-4-6 in games decided by one goal.
Sioux City (14-7-3) is idle until Dec. 28 when it play at Fargo.