Dylan James highlights Sioux City Musketeers who could be taken in 2022 NHL Draft

SIOUX CITY — Dylan James has had a pretty memorable season.

Back in April, the Sioux City Musketeers forward scored four goals in one game.

Later in the Clark Cup Final against Madison, the Canadian skater scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 over the Capitols.

A couple weeks after the Musketeers won the championship cup, the United States Hockey League named him Rookie of the Year.

James hopes to hear his name called this weekend in the National Hockey League Draft.

James has a good shot at hearing his name called, too.

NHL Central Scouting has James ranked 37th among North American skaters going into the draft, which starts Thursday in Montreal, Quebec.

“The one thing about Dylan is his maturity is so good,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “He has an understanding of the notoriety of the draft and its importance. He knows you don’t control the when, the where. It’s just time to enjoy it.

“The confidence of his play and the surroundings of others who have been through it helps,” Strand added. “Dylan is wired the right way. I don’t think he’s going to let the success get ahead of himself. It’s a reward and it’s a reflection, but at the same time, I know it’s an honor to be drafted, but it indicates the beginning of a journey.”

James had 61 points in his first USHL season in 62 regular-season games.

During the Musketeers’ playoff stretch, James scored five goals, including three in the four-game series over the Capitols.

James was able to improve his stock throughout the season. He was ranked 67th on the scouting list to start the season and appeared as a C-rated skater.

“His consistency was a huge asset of his,” Strand said. “He’s crazy consistent but I thought as the season went on, he had the ability to put the game on his shoulders. He’s just a good, hard-working kid. There are a lot of things he does that are very subtle, but are very good. They sometimes just don’t show up on the scoresheet. His competitiveness, his work ethic — I think those were things that allowed him to have that four-goal night. There were other games where he had such big goals.”

Should James — or any other Musketeers player — get drafted on Thursday or Friday in Montreal, it’ll be the 16th time in the last 17 seasons where someone from a Clark Cup-winning roster will be drafted.

Chicago had seven taken in the draft in 2021, while Sioux Falls had five selected after winning it all in 2019.

Two of the three Musketeers Clark Cup rosters have produced a draft pick. When the Muskies won it all in 2002, John Zeller was taken 102nd by Arizona.

Twenty years before that, Brian Williams and Mark Vichorek were taken by the Canadiens and Flyers, respectively.

“I think we want the ability to develop players and help them on their journey,” Strand said. “If it’s the NHL, perfect, and if it’s not, look at Ryan Carpenter, who was undrafted. Anyone can do it.”

Below a few other names who could be drafted this weekend on the Montreal dais, and are on the NHL Central Scouting list.

Strand also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if names like Colin Kessler, Ben Steeves and Axel Mangbo also get called on Friday.

Garrett Brown

Brown earlier this season was selected to play in the Biosteel All-American Game. Back around the holidays, Brown was rated in the “C” category and was projected to be taken between the fourth and sixth rounds.

He is ranked 102nd by NHL Central Scouting.

Dylan Godbout

Godbout also moved up in the final rankings after he scored 30 goals in 31 games while captaining Hill-Murray High School to an appearance in the Minnesota state tournament.

The most recent plan was for the forward to play the upcoming season with Sioux City.

Nick Pierre

The finish to the 2022 USHL playoffs for Pierre was what players dream of. He scored in overtime against Madison to give Sioux City the Clark Cup.

Pierre played the last two seasons in Sioux City instead of staying home with Hill-Murray in the Twin Cities. He scored 20 times in 70 regular-season and playoff games in 2021-22 and climbed from a 170th ranking in January.