Dylan James scores four goals in career night for Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY-- Everyone wants to do a good job when Mom is watching.

On Friday night at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City Musketeers forward Dylan James had the game of his life, scoring a career-high four goals in a thrilling 7-4 Musketeers' comeback victory over Lincoln.

It was an exciting and fun night for James, who did it all with his mom, Michelle James, watching from the stands. According to Dylan, Michelle made the drive on Thursday from the James' home in Calgary, Canada, to bring him his car.

Talk about timing your visit perfectly.

"She was surprised she saw that game," Dylan James said. "She comes down for two or three games, and gets to see that one. I think she was more shocked, that I scored four goals. She was just proud of me."

James' performance went beyond the normal realms of hockey language. A three-goal game is called a "a hat trick," but there is no agreed-upon term for what to call a four-goal game.

Some call it a "Texas Hat Trick," while others refer to it as a "haul," or a "super hat-trick." Whatever you call it, it doesn't happen often.

James had a hat-trick earlier this season, in a 5-4 Sioux City win over Omaha. He wanted a fourth goal in that game too, but couldn't pull it off.

On Friday against Lincoln, James got the scoring started for the Musketeers, tying the game at 1-1 at 6:27 in the first with assists from Owen McLaughlin and line-mate Bennet Schimek.

Sioux City then fell behind, 4-1, thanks to consecutive goals from Stars' defenseman Dalton Morris, who scored twice, and forward Lucas Wahlin in the first. But after goals from Sioux City forwards Ben Steeves and Ben Doran, the Musketeers went into the first intermission trailing by just one, 4-3.

Once the puck dropped in the second period, the James Show began in full.

James scored his second goal on a power play at 1:03 in the second to tie the game at 4-4, with assists from Damien Carfagna and Steeves.

James clinched the hat-trick and gave Sioux City a 5-4 lead at 11:53 in the third, as Schimek provided another assist. Around five minutes later, James and Schimek teamed up again for James' fourth goal of the night, which gave the Musketeers a 6-4 lead.

Once James' fourth goal went into the net, his Musketeers' teammates piled on in celebration. In scoring three consecutive goals in the game, James' also pulled off what is called a "natural hat trick."

The final Muskies' score came at 19:08 in the third, when Carfagna tapped in the team's sixth consecutive goal in the contest.

"It was crazy," James said. "You never go into a game thinking you can score four goals. I just have good teammates, and it was a good team game. I'm just proud of my team for putting up that game, and we put up six unanswered. We're pretty happy with that."

The win makes it seven consecutive victories for the Musketeers, who have already clinched a spot in the USHL Western Conference playoffs.

"All of our guys are so happy to see someone be reward for their work and their performance," Musketeers' head coach Luke Strand said. "That's the fun part about this group. Their love and commitment to each other is strong and they cheer each other on for success."

The Musketeers are now 34-14 on the season.

With his Friday night Texas Hat Trick, James now has 22 goals on the year, good for fourth-best on the team.

It was the game of James' life, and Michelle James got to see it all.

"We might have to keep his mom," Strand joked. "... Mom got to see him play and he put on that performance. We're thinking about hijacking Mrs. James and keeping her down here now."

The Musketeers will play the Stars again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, at Lincoln.

